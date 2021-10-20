CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: State reports 3,584 new cases of COVID-19; 134 new deaths

By Spencer Lee
 7 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,584 new positive of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 1,520,815 cases statewide.

The department is also reporting 134 new deaths, for a statewide total at 30,721.

There are 3,025 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 694 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

White House releases plans to vaccinate 28 million 5 to 11-year-olds

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8 – Oct. 14 increased to 9.7 percent.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) more than nine times greater this year than in 2020.

When can you get a COVID booster shot? These are the rules for each vaccine

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5, 2020, there were a total of 778 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,046 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Oct. 19, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 70.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Government’s vax-or-test rule almost ready as nervous businesses wait

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 13,441,860 total vaccine doses, including 391,170 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday, Oct. 19.
  • 6,397,401 people are fully vaccinated; with 28,095 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 24,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.
Penn State expands vaccine mandate to six campuses including Behrend

There are 241,099 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 78,414 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 17,029 cases among employees, for a total of 95,443.

Approximately 32,059 of total cases have been among health care workers.

There are 5,636,870 individuals who have tested negative to date.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

