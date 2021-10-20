CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch ARCHSPIRE's Moms React To Their "Drone Corpse Aviator" Music Video

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchspire recently released their very sci-fi, very gory music video for the "Drone Corpse Aviator" single. Before the...

metalinjection.net

go955.com

Watch music video for Deep Purple’s new cover of Love’s “7 and 7 Is”

Deep Purple recently released a cover of Love‘s classic 1966 garage-rock song “7 and 7 Is” as the first single from their upcoming studio album, Turning to Crime. Now the veteran U.K. hard-rockers have debuted a music video for the tune. The clip, which you can watch at the earMUSIC...
MUSIC
blavity.com

Tiwa Savage And Brandy Are Ready For 'Somebody's Son' In New Music Video

Tiwa Savage and Brandy used the smoothness of their voices for their song "Somebody's Son," but the newly released music video has fans in awe. In the music video, the richness of Black love was on full display as Savage sang about somebody's son sweeping her off her feet one day.
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Watch "Stroke Code", the Intense New Music Video by OG Neuro

NYC based Creative Sciences Project OG Neuro has unveiled the music video for their song “Stroke Code”. This visual marvel, directed by Derek Whittington, matches the Hip-Hop, RnB and Pop infused “Stroke Code” song perfectly, and features a cast of actors and dancers that bring the urgency projected through the lyrics to life.
SCIENCE
radiokmzn.com

STING SHARES NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'IF IT'S LOVE'

Sting recently released a new music video for “If It’s Love,” a song off his forthcoming album, The Bridge, due out on November 19 via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records. The breezy tune, which is now available on all digital platforms, exhibits Sting’s undeniable gift for melody. Lukas McFarlane directed the video, which...
MUSIC
Vibe

Snoh Aalegra And Tyler, The Creator Embrace Their Own Other World In “Neon Peach”: Watch

With Snoh Aalegra’s latest project, TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, the songbird experiments beyond the dreamy nature fans received on Ugh, Those Feels Again.  For her new single, Snoh is joined by the ever-delightful Tyler, The Creator for “Neon Peach.” Genius described the record as “[Snoh] exploring hints of funk and ’80s pop.” Maintaining the mystique of the song, the title “Neon Peach” doesn’t correlate to the lyrics of the track as stated in an Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden. When speaking on the “dream” collaboration, the 34-year-old also expressed, “He’s just one of the greats of our time. Tyler is just...
MUSIC
NME

Watch SEVENTEEN light it up in teaser for ‘Rock With You’ music video

SEVENTEEN have released a new teaser for the music video of their upcoming single ‘Rock With You’. On October 19, the 13-member boyband shared the first music video teaser for their new song ‘Rock With You’, which is due out this Friday (October 22). The track is set to appear on their upcoming ninth mini-album, ‘Attacca’, out on the same day.
MUSIC
GeekTyrant

Watch The Sanderson Sisters React To HOCUS POCUS Videos

PattyCake Production has brought back the Sanderson sisters to see how they would react to fan videos about the iconic trio. Watch them react to several covers of “I Put A Spell On You” and “Come Little Children” as well as other fan creations like making their spell book out of cake or the sisters themselves out of food. The women they got do a fantastic job, I especially love Mary and her funny quips, though the line of the video goes to Sarah who, upon seeing a video of the three sisters young and beautiful, points out to Winnifred that she was never that pretty. Like their other videos, the production quality is great, especially the costuming and make up. Any fan of Hocus Pocus should enjoy this video, especially during October.
SISTERS, OR
brooklynvegan.com

Mom Jeans channel ’90s power pop on “Circus Clown” (watch the video)

Mom Jeans have shared "Circus Clown," the second single from their upcoming third album Sweet Tooth. They've been citing '90s/early '00s pop punk and alt-rock as influences on this album, and you can really hear that coming through in this breezy, power-poppy song, that sounds like it could've been a radio hit in the late '90s. Listen and watch the Cody Furin-made video below.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

STEVE HARRIS's BRITISH LION Drops Music Video For 'Bible Black'

BRITISH LION, the side project of IRON MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris, has released a brand new music video, "Bible Black". Taken from BRITISH LION's 2020 album "The Burning", the song was written by Harris alongside BRITISH LION singer Richard Taylor and guitarist David Hawkins. Although a summer European...
MUSIC
metalinjection

HEALTH & POPPY Team Up For New Song "Dead Flowers"

Health is continuing on with their series of collaborative songs, this time teaming up with Poppy for the new track "Dead Flowers." Both this song and Health's collaboration with Nine Inch Nails will appear on a new album titled DISCO4 :: PART II. “Every time we release a new track...
MUSIC
edm.com

Watch the Premiere of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's "Moth to a Flame" Music Video

One of the year's most anticipated collabs is finally here. After months of feverish speculation and teasing, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are now premiering "Moth to a Flame" and its official music video. The track is not only on pace to becoming one of the biggest crossover hits of 2021, but also helped inspire The Weeknd's next album, he said.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MESHUGGAH's "Bleed" On A Marching Snare Drum Is Really Impressive

Percussionist Jabril Malik decided he was not only going to cover Meshuggah's always-impossible song "Bleed" on marching snare drum, but absolutely nail it through and through. Seriously, it's mesmerizing to watch just how accurate and consistent his performance is. Check out more Malik drumming over on his YouTube channel, sdjmalik.
MUSIC
flaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | Marina Maximilian's “Late Bloomer” Music Video

Israeli singer-songwriter Marina Maximilian is the self-proclaimed “Late Bloomer,” and now she brings the record to life in her newest music video. Premiered today exclusively on Flaunt, “Late Bloomer” sees Marina singing of nurturing her growth and chasing her dreams with the hope of encouraging her listeners to do the same. The song serves as a heartening anthem about wishing for the harmonious synchronization between one’s goals and realities, and fearlessly pursuing them no matter how long it takes.
MUSIC
metalinjection

OF MICE & MEN Announces Echo Album With New Single "Fighting Gravity"

Of Mice & Men is now streaming their new single "Fighting Gravity" off their upcoming full-length album Echo. Echo consists of the previously released Timeless and Bloom EPs, as well as a third unreleased EP called Ad Infinitum. Echo will be out December 3, while the four songs that make up Ad Infinitum will be released on vinyl come April 2022.
MUSIC
metalinjection

INTER ARMA Drops Crushing New Song "Bone Flower"

Inter Arma is now streaming their new song "Bone Flower" as a part of the Milim Kashot Vol. 3 compilation. It's a nearly-10 minute track that twists and turns through blasting bombast, crushing doom, and just enough atmosphere to tie everything together. "Years ago we recorded a song and never...
MUSIC
metalinjection

WORM, ARCHSPIRE Among Gimme Metal's Top Tracks of the Week

WORM – Murk Above the Dark Moor. A grey masterwork of doom/vintage death emanates from this Floridian crew. A plodding blast of smothering riff-thud crawls from an icy cave complete with otherworldly echo-drenched groans of misery, pointing the path for you to the Everglades to lay down flat on your back in a crocodile preserve with slabs of raw meat tied to your torso. Enjoy! From their new 20 Buck Spin opus 'Foreverglade' which is getting enormous acolades.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

LUDOVICO TECHNIQUE Will Leave You "Haunted" With Spooky New Single

Ludovico Technique has offered up exactly zero shortage of new music throughout 2021, releasing a new single nearly every month which will eventually comprise their third album, Haunted People. Preceded by “Poisoned,” “Burn Everything” and “I Was," "Haunted" is another layer of dimension in the goth/industrial sonic experimentation that Ludovico Technique has been cultivating all year.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Slash Reveals Why GUNS N' ROSES Is Re-Recording Old Material

Guns N' Roses recently released two new songs named "Hard Skool" and "Absurd," which fans were quick to point out were from the Chinese Democracy era. This of course raised some questions about who was even performing on the songs, considering guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan weren't in the band during Chinese Democracy.
