NFL

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

By A.J.
 9 days ago
Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last...

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Announce Injury Update For Star Pass Rusher Von Miller

UPDATE: Miller has now been ruled out. Before Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller had a bold message. “I will play well in this game,” Miller said, per Broncos insider Aric DiLalla. “I’m going to have a great game… I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
State
Colorado State
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Cleveland Browns Season “Is Over”

For the first time since 2018, a quarterback other than Baker Mayfield will get the starting nod for the Cleveland Browns. But one NFL analyst believes that Baker’s injury marks the end of the Browns’ season. On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth declared that the...
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Shares Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield Situation

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was not always the most likely Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but once he got his shot to lead the St. Louis Rams, he proved that he had what it took to win a championship. He’s not so sure that Baker Mayfield can do the same for the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Person
Von Miller
Person
Alexander Johnson
The Ringer

Seven Trades We’d Like to See Before the NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline may not create quite the perennial upheaval that the NBA trade deadline does, but it’s still a fun midseason benchmark for the league. Which failed free agent acquisitions could help a competitor, like Yannick Ngakoue did for the Ravens last year? Which heavy contract could get dumped onto another roster, as was the case with Kwon Alexander going from the 49ers to the Saints in 2020? Which disgruntled star will force his way into a better situation, as Jalen Ramsey and Amari Cooper have done in recent seasons?
NFL
FanSided

Broncos made a move that could keep them in the AFC West race

Did the Denver Broncos just make a move that will keep them in the mix in the AFC West for the 2021 season? We take a look at the impact of John Brown. After a 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have found themselves in a really tough spot with two straight losses to AFC opponents.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Patrick Has 4 Words Of Advice For QB Baker Mayfield

The legendary Dan Patrick has a surprising piece of advice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, 26, has been at the center of several interesting conversations within the NFL world this week. Most of those conversations have revolved around whether or not the Browns should move forward with Mayfield long-term.
NFL
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield missed Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has a tear in his labrum that he’s been playing through this season, often in extreme pain. When will the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick return to the field?. According...
NFL
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Von Miller Ruled out vs. Browns with Ankle Injury

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Miller missed all of 2020 with an ankle injury suffered in a September practice before the start of the season. The linebacker suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon that has a usual recovery time of five to six months.
NFL
94.3 The X

An Open Letter To The Denver Broncos…Time For Some Changes.

The Denver Broncos started the season off on fire winning their first 3 games, since then...it's all gone downhill...FAST. I'm well aware and continuing to understand the significance of losing ALL four of your starting linebackers to injury which leaves massive holes in the defense when it comes to stopping the other team's running game and even some of the passing game as well. I get it...I respect it but there just seems to be more than that causing this swift decline.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Von Miller knows the Broncos ‘have to win’ against the Raiders

The Broncos can’t afford a loss to the Raiders this week. Not only would it drop them to being tied for last place in the AFC West, but it would also extend the streak of embarrassing losses (not just losses) to three. Von Miller is well aware of the weight...
NFL
Audacy

Broncos' Von Miller calls out Browns' tackles: 'I'm going to kill him'

Von Miller isn’t messing around this week. The Denver Broncos pass rusher had a brash message for the Cleveland Browns, calling out the depleted offensive line and guaranteeing a “great game” for himself when the two teams meet on Thursday Night Football. “I will play well in this game,” Miller...
NFL
