CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Austin FC, Q2 host blood drive at Q2 Stadium

KVUE
KVUE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC and digital banking software company Q2 are hosting a mobile blood drive at Q2 Stadium today in an effort to address a decrease in blood donations in recent weeks. The two are teaming up with WeAreBlood,...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg YMCA to host blood drive Oct. 18

The Vicksburg YMCA is giving individuals an opportunity to give blood by hosting a blood drive on Oct. 18. Donors will be able to donate between noon and 6 p.m. The blood drive will be held at the Purks-Golding YMCA located at 267 YMCA Place.
ADVOCACY
foxcharleston.com

American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive

Help support the American Red Cross by making a donation at their upcoming Blood Drive at the Northwoods Mall and Citadel Mall on Thursday, October 14. Avoid the wait and sign up for Rapid Pass by clicking the link below.
CROSS, SC
WALB 10

Tift Co. Chamber hosts inaugural blood drive

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce held its first blood drive for cancer patients who need blood transfusions. It was held in the Cato Knights parking lot in downtown Tifton on Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donor participation declined and volunteers are needed for...
TIFTON, GA
kbsi23.com

SoutheastHEALTH to host blood drive Oct. 26

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – SoutheastHEALTH is host a blood drive on Tuesday, October 26 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $5 Zaxby’s Gift Card will be given to all those who donate and have a valid email address on file with the American Red Cross. You are asked...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Software#Mobile#Charity
Midland Daily News

Versiti hosting two blood drives in Midland this week

Versiti Blood Centers are hosting a couple Midland community blood drives this month. Upcoming drives will take place 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at the H Hotel as well as 7 a.m.-7 p.m.Friday, Oct. 29 at the MidMichigan Medical Midland/Towsley building.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Worthington Daily Globe

Sanford Worthington to host community blood drive

Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting cbblifeblood.org, selecting “events”, Nov. 4 and Sanford Worthington or call (605) 331-3222. “With continued high demand for blood in our community for the foreseeable future, Community Blood Bank is calling on blood donors with type A and O to assist patients needing blood transfusions,” states Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank. “It has been hard to catch-up and build a stable supply of blood for our community hospitals in the last several weeks. Just as we see some improvement, we have several unexpected calls for blood that places us in a critical state once again. It is ever so important that we fill our blood drive appointment capacity to ensure we are maximizing all opportunities to catch up with usage. Please donate blood when the bloodmobile is at Sanford Worthington on Nov. 4.”
WORTHINGTON, MN
kgns.tv

Blood & Tissue Center hosting blood drive at TAMIU

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As demand for blood continues to climb, the American Red Cross says the U.S. is facing a “severe shortage.”. The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is continuing its efforts to boost blood supply by hosting donation clinics this time at our local university. The center...
LAREDO, TX
KVUE

Third annual Hunter 5K Halloween Fun Run honors tragic death of Austin boy

AUSTIN, Texas — The third annual Hunter 5K race and Halloween Fun Run will be held in South Austin next weekend in honor of a 4-year-old boy who tragically died in 2018. On Dec. 26, 2018, an accident sent Hunter to the hospital. A weight fell on him in the family's at-home gym. He died two days later. Halloween was Hunter's favorite holiday. He loved dressing up. He roared all the time. The tiger was his favorite animal.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

3D-printed neighborhood coming to Austin in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — A technology firm is using its 3D printing capabilities to revolutionize housing in Austin by building a 3D-printed neighborhood. The company, ICON, plans to break ground on a 100-home community in the Austin-area in early 2022 through partnerships with homebuilder Lennar and the architecture firm BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Keep Austin Local: Cajun Skillet

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting the local businesses, events and people that make Austin special. On Wednesday, KVUE stopped by Cajun Skillet in Cedar Park. The restaurant is owned by husband and wife Steven and Shantrese Gillam. The couple is from New Orleans and got into the restaurant business in 2016. They started as a catering company, then introduced their food trailer in 2018. Now they have a restaurant in Cedar Park.
AUSTIN, TX
WTVM

Lifesouth to host Spooktacular Blood Drive in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lifesouth is holding a blood drive Thursday, October 28. The “spooktacular” blood drive will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. in Tiger Town in Opelika. Lifesouth says the blood drive will be near the McDonald’s entrance. Also in October, all blood donors will...
OPELIKA, AL
KVUE

Austin-Travis County enters Stage 2 territory for hospital admissions

AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of Halloween weekend, Austin-Travis County has officially entered Stage 2 territory for hospital admissions. As of Friday, Oct. 22, the seven-day average for hospital admissions hit 14 per day, according to the Austin COVID-19 dashboard. The threshold for Stage 2 when it comes to hospital admissions is a 7-day moving average of 5 to 14 admissions.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin airport expects record travel for Formula 1 weekend 2021

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is warning travelers to arrive early on Sunday, Oct. 24, and Monday, Oct. 25, as it expects record-breaking passenger numbers. This year’s post-Formula One Grand Prix travel is expected to set a new record for the single busiest day of passenger traffic at...
AUSTIN, TX
FitnessVolt.com

2021 San Antonio Classic Pro Results

Isabelle Pereira Nunes wins Wellness at the San Antonio Classic 2021. The event took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and was a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier. New Wellness Division. In 2019, it was announced that the Wellness division would be coming to the IFBB Pro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy