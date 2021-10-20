Austin FC, Q2 host blood drive at Q2 Stadium

Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting cbblifeblood.org, selecting “events”, Nov. 4 and Sanford Worthington or call (605) 331-3222. “With continued high demand for blood in our community for the foreseeable future, Community Blood Bank is calling on blood donors with type A and O to assist patients needing blood transfusions,” states Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank. “It has been hard to catch-up and build a stable supply of blood for our community hospitals in the last several weeks. Just as we see some improvement, we have several unexpected calls for blood that places us in a critical state once again. It is ever so important that we fill our blood drive appointment capacity to ensure we are maximizing all opportunities to catch up with usage. Please donate blood when the bloodmobile is at Sanford Worthington on Nov. 4.”

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO