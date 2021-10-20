Bay Co. man sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery on a child

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A jury took less than 30 minutes to convict a Bay County man of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

Ashden Pippins, 25, reportedly admitted to the child’s mother and investigators that he had sex with the victim around May of 2020.

He later denied the admission during the trial, claiming he was either confused from exhaustion or high on painkillers when confessing.

Pippins was found guilty on Tuesday by the six-person jury. He will serve life in prison and is designated as a sexual predator.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.