CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County woman faces murder charges in stabbing from April

By Kelsey Rogers, Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCwbE_0cXAWCMm00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman has been charged with third-degree murder for the stabbing death of a man in April.

ORIGINAL STORY: Centre County homicide under investigation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IKHo_0cXAWCMm00
BRITTANY GUISEWHITE

Brittany Guisewhite, 28, is accused of stabbing Robert W. Farwell of Haines Township on April 8. He died at Mount Nittany Medical Center from his injuries. A coroner’s report said Farwell died from a single stab wound to the chest.

According to the criminal complaint, Guisewhite had a history of drug abuse and paranoia, as well as a tumultuous relationship with Farwell. Medical records taken several hours after the stabbing show Guisewhite tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

During the early morning hours of April 8, statements and evidence show Guisewhite and Farwell got into an argument over food. Guisewhite barricaded herself in a bedroom and later emerged with a knife, telling Farwell not to move towards her, or she would stab him.

Guisewhite says to police, Farwell didn’t heed her warning and she lunged forward stabbing him in the chest, ultimately hitting hit heart.

Guisewhite’s 4 year old daughter was there at the time and woke up during the altercation.

After attempting to alert a neighbor, Guisewhite flagged down a passing trunk to call 911.

The truck driver told police that Guisewhite said “it was an accident and he was trying to give me a hug,” according to the charges filed. Investigators found a blood-covered knife in the kitchen sink and found methamphetamine in a vehicle at the scene.

A person interviewed said that Guisewhite called them and said Farwell was on the floor dead, claiming that Farwell was trying to hug her while she had a knife in her hand. Others interviewed said Guisewhite regularly used meth in the past which resulted in “erratic, spastic behavior,” according to the charges filed.

After reviewing phone records and speaking with those who knew the two, police say Farwell was easy-going and not known to be violent.

LATEST FROM WTAJ

Guisewhite has been charged with murder of the third degree, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and drug charges.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 16

Related
WTAJ

Police investigate burglary at Centre County business

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Rockview are currently investigating a burglary at Fergie’s Goodies in Philipsburg. The burglary happened sometime between Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. and Sept. 7 at 8 a.m, where someone got into the store by smashing out a window. The individual(s) stole money and tobacco products, according to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bullet holes found in electronic billboard, state police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after bullet holes were found in the side of an electronic billboard in Upper Turkeyfoot Township. The incident happened Monday, Oct. 25, at 7:35 a.m. where an individual fired shots at a Kingwood Church of God electronic billboard on 5957 Kingwood Road in Somerset County, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Somerset woman accused of abusing two-year-old son, officials say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset woman faces charges after allegedly abusing her two-year-old son and lying to police about what happened so they wouldn’t take him away, officials reported. Somerset Borough police began their investigation April 24 when UPMC Somerset reported that a small child had injuries consistent with child abuse, according to […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County man assaults, spits on state troopers, officials say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old Berlin man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting state police officers multiple times as well as spitting on them. State police at Somerset initially received a call for a man, later identified as Nicholas Jerin, who had consumed numbers pills and needed evaluation, according to the affidavit. When […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman faces felony charges for attempted arson, officials say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman faces felony charges after officials said they found her half-naked in her apartment, burning items on her stove as the apartment filled with smoke. Billie Jo Desch, 53, was standing by the stove in her apartment at the 4000 block of 6th Avenue Oct. 9 when Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drug Abuse#Marijuana#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

State police searching for hit-and-run suspect in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials are searching for the driver of an unknown commercial vehicle that struck a parked state police SUV. State police at Rockview were parked on the side of I-80 west near mile marker 139, Rush Township, around 1 a.m. Friday. Officers had their emergency lights on while inspecting a fully […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man busted for stealing lottery tickets, possessing heroin

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he stole multiple lottery tickets from a Sheetz in Bellwood. On Sept. 19, Clyde Blair, 42, was captured on security camera footage entering the Bellwood store around 6 a.m. and attempting to steal a case of scratch-off tickets, according to Hollidaysburg […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County DA placed on temporary suspension

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas has been placed on temporary suspension by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Thomas was charged with rape in September. He has been accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in her home on Sept. 18. Since then the rape charge has been […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man killed in morning car accident in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man was killed in a car accident Monday morning after hitting a tree with his vehicle. Brian Marsh, 65, was traveling north on Evitts Creek Road near Watson Pond in Cumberland Valley Township before 6:30 a.m. when his 2001 Volvo S40 left the side of the roadway for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by vehicle in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was seriously injured Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in the Juniata section of Altoona, police report. While details are limited at this time, Altoona Police report that the 69-year-old pedestrian was hit by the vehicle around 7:13 p.m. on the 700 block on N. 4th Avenue. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy