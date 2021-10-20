Centre County woman faces murder charges in stabbing from April

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman has been charged with third-degree murder for the stabbing death of a man in April.

BRITTANY GUISEWHITE

Brittany Guisewhite, 28, is accused of stabbing Robert W. Farwell of Haines Township on April 8. He died at Mount Nittany Medical Center from his injuries. A coroner’s report said Farwell died from a single stab wound to the chest.

According to the criminal complaint, Guisewhite had a history of drug abuse and paranoia, as well as a tumultuous relationship with Farwell. Medical records taken several hours after the stabbing show Guisewhite tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

During the early morning hours of April 8, statements and evidence show Guisewhite and Farwell got into an argument over food. Guisewhite barricaded herself in a bedroom and later emerged with a knife, telling Farwell not to move towards her, or she would stab him.

Guisewhite says to police, Farwell didn’t heed her warning and she lunged forward stabbing him in the chest, ultimately hitting hit heart.

Guisewhite’s 4 year old daughter was there at the time and woke up during the altercation.

After attempting to alert a neighbor, Guisewhite flagged down a passing trunk to call 911.

The truck driver told police that Guisewhite said “it was an accident and he was trying to give me a hug,” according to the charges filed. Investigators found a blood-covered knife in the kitchen sink and found methamphetamine in a vehicle at the scene.

A person interviewed said that Guisewhite called them and said Farwell was on the floor dead, claiming that Farwell was trying to hug her while she had a knife in her hand. Others interviewed said Guisewhite regularly used meth in the past which resulted in “erratic, spastic behavior,” according to the charges filed.

After reviewing phone records and speaking with those who knew the two, police say Farwell was easy-going and not known to be violent.

Guisewhite has been charged with murder of the third degree, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and drug charges.

