Marvel fans are only a couple of weeks away from finally getting to meet the characters of Eternals, who have a vast backstory. The Eternals are a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, but they've been instructed to only interfere when evil Deviants are involved, which is why they didn't help stop Thanos. However, Kingo, the character played by Kumail Nanjiani, is a Bollywood star, and it's been hinted that he may have had some encounters with other powered people in the past. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Nanjiani didn't give away any names but teased that Kingo has definitely met some otherwordly beings.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO