CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Common dialysis treatment for patients with acute kidney injury can lead to poor outcomes

By Mayo Clinic
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with acute kidney injury who receive continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a common dialysis method, have a high incidence of needing this dialysis method reinstituted after having it removed. This contributes to poor 90-day outcomes, according to new research published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Though CRRT is a...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Risk of Developing Dementia Increases If You Have This Blood Type

One very sad aspect about dementia is that many people who have it never get diagnosed with the disease. This happens due to reasons like avoiding medical guidance because of different biases. Roughly 60% of people living with dementia inhabit low and middle-income countries, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. Whether...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Urinary biomarkers predict severe kidney injury in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

In this study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD), researchers found that two-fold higher levels of neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin, monocyte chemoattractant protein, and kidney injurymolecule-1 were associated with increased risk of severe acute kidney injury or death in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Acute kidney injury (AKI) is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dialysis#Kidneys#Kidney Failure#Mayo Clinic Proceedings#Crrt
Knowridge Science Report

This surgery better reduces diabetes

In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found for people with obesity, a procedure rarely performed in the US more effectively eliminates type 2 diabetes than Roux-en-Y gastric bypass. They found that biliopancreatic diversion appears more effective at eliminating diabetes not just because of greater weight...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Treatment for kidney failure dropped early in pandemic

In the four months following the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival, the number of patients in the US initiating treatment for kidney failure declined by 30%, according to a new study. Notably, Black patients and patients living in counties with high numbers of COVID-19 deaths initiated treatment with significantly worse levels of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
physiciansweekly.com

Kidney Failure: Common Gene Variant Associated with Decreased Ultrafiltration Portends Poor Outcome with Peritoneal Dialysis

Study suggests testing for TT genotype before initiating peritoneal dialysis. A common variant of a gene that facilitates water transport across cell membranes was associated with decreased ultrafiltration and an increased risk of death or failure of peritoneal dialysis in patients on peritoneal dialysis for end-stage renal disease (ESRD), a cohort study found.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Outcomes and Mortality Risks in Patients With NAFLD

Mortality and liver-related complications increased with fibrosis stage in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As fibrosis stage increases, so does mortality for patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Patients with fibrosis stages F3 and F4 had increased risks of liver-related complications and death, according to a study published in New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Risk factors for prognosis after the Maze IV procedure in patients with atrial fibrillation undergoing valve surgery

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications, Hui Yang, Pu Zou, Yuhu He and colleagues from Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China discuss risk factors for prognosis after the Maze IV procedure in patients with atrial fibrillation undergoing valve surgery. The authors of this article evaluated risk factors...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Identifying, Assessing the Most Common Cancer Treatment Complications That Can Lead to Oncologic Emergencies

Jameshia Below, PharmD, an assistant professor of pharmacy practice at the University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy, explains what the most common complications from cancer treatment are that can lead to oncologic emergencies and how can they be identified. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jameshia Below, PharmD, an assistant professor of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Acute Kidney Injury: A Role for Prebiotics & Probiotics?

In acute kidney injury (AKI), the kidneys suddenly fail and are no longer able to sustain their vital functions. This is a serious life-threatening emergency, but is generally considered treatable and reversible, often without long-term consequences in individuals with no other comorbidities. AKI typically occurs in patients living with chronic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Advancing treatment for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

A retrospective study led by Northwestern Medicine investigators found that the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy drug tisagenlecleucel demonstrated safety and efficacy in pediatric patients with relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-cell ALL), even when the drug doesn't meet the FDA's strict manufacturing standards. The findings, published...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Towards precision medicine for dialysis patients

Every day, the human kidneys clean about 1,500 liters of blood by producing approximately 1–2 liters of urine. Thereby, the body gets rid of excess water and toxic waste products of the metabolism or also drugs and maintains the balance of water and minerals in the tissues. While waiting for kidney transplantation, patients with chronic kidney failure must be treated regularly with dialysis that cleanses the body of fluid and deleterious substances. Peritoneal dialysis, which can be done at home with only minimal medical and technical support, is gaining popularity across the world. Today, kidney failure is a growing medical concern, concerning up to 10% of individuals globally.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis chronic kidney disease stage 5

Hip fracture is a significant health problem and is associated with increased mortality. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are more at risk of hip fracture than the general population, but the hip fracture risk is not evident among non-dialysis CKD stage 5 patients. This study aims to assess the risk of hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 comparing to those with CKD stages 1"“4. Patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 and CKD stages 1"“4 were retrieved from Taiwan longitudinal health insurance database 2011"“2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018 for the development of hip fractures. We analyze the risk of hip fracture of propensity score-matched patients with CKD stage 5 compared to patients with CKD stages 1"“4 using stepwise Cox regression and competing risks regression. We analyzed 5649 propensity score-matched non-dialysis CKD 1"“4 patients and non-dialysis CKD 5 patients between 2011 and 2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018, 229 (4.1%) of CKD 1"“4 patients in 21,899 patient-year, and 290 (5.1%) of CKD 5 patients had hip fractures in 18,137 patient-year. CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. The adjusted HR was 1.53 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54) in the Cox regression with adjustments for age, gender, comorbidity, and history of fracture. In the competing risks regression, the subdistribution hazard ratio was 1.29 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54). Female gender, age, history of fractures, and Charlson"“Deyo comorbidity index were independently associated with increased hip fracture risks. Non-dialysis CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. This association is independent of patients' age, female gender, history of fractures, and comorbidities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Improving surgical outcomes for pediatric patients

Techniques, technologies minimize complications and guide counseling, care. Several innovations are revolutionizing surgical care in pediatric ophthalmology, according to Janet L. Alexander, MD. Speaking at the Women in Ophthalmology 2021 Summer Symposium, Alexander presented a series of rapid-fire cases to discuss 4 innovations affecting multiple subspecialities of pediatric ophthalmology. The...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy