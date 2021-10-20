4 ways to make DEI a key component of customer service and culture

There have been many AI (artificial intelligence) improvements in the past few years, it’s hard to keep up with all of them, let alone the advances taking place within a single niche of the field. For instance, when it comes to things like machine learning as applied to chatbots, there are dozens of ways to improve customer satisfaction (both internal and external). A well-designed chatbot represents one of the best service desk tool choices for businesses large and small. What can a good service desk chatbot do for your work team? For starters, your employees will be able to get their queries resolved rapidly, all their issues addressed in real-time, and in the end will bolster their connection to the entire organization. That’s what teamwork and team building are all about.

