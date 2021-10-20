4 ways to make DEI a key component of customer service and culture

Customer Service: once you brought the solution to the clients, you have to match that with excellent customer service, otherwise, you’re going to lose them. Juliane Corona, founder of Mommy Made Encapsulation, was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA. At the age of 21, she graduated from California State University Bakersfield with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. After graduation, she worked at her mom’s marketing and advertising firm. During her six years working there, she helped develop and implement nationally awarded marketing campaigns. In addition to that, Juliane gained experience in project coordinating, media buying, video production, print campaigns and much more — with an emphasis in Healthcare Marketing.
