CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

4 ways to make DEI a key component of customer service and culture

By Joyce Lee
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA customer service representative sets the tone for how a customer will perceive and engage with the company going forward. The more diverse your people are, the more they can relate to a diverse customer base. Companies that not only embrace — but champion — grassroots diversity, equity and...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
clearwatertribune.com

CUSTOMER & TECHNICAL SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE

CUSTOMER & TECHNICAL SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE - OROFINO, ID: This position provides customer and technical service before, during, and after the sale to existing and/or potential dealers and customers. This in-bound call and email service provide first point contact and interaction. The CTSR responds to inquiries about the entire product line and assists with troubleshooting and product recommendations. A comprehensive benefits package is included for this full-time position at no cost to the employee. We currently work a four-day work week.
OROFINO, ID
TechCrunch

Attest raises $60M to expand its no-code approach to research surveys as a service, which taps 110M consumers in 49 countries

Jeremy King, the company’s CEO and co-founder, says that its machine learning-based approach is gaining traction against the many incumbent players in the field of online market research — there are hundreds of them ranging from Kantar and SurveyMonkey through to Qualtrics and many more — because it provides faster and more accurate results.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Groopit announces $2M pre-seed to help execs access crowdsourced company data

Groopit co-founder and CEO Tammy Savage says that when she was working at Microsoft she saw a problem around getting data to people where it was needed inside the organization. “What Groopit does is it combines data collection and real-time data sharing into one lightweight workflow. So it empowers everyone involved to understand a problem and tackle a problem,” she said.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Vistaprint acquires Crello and Depositphotos, rebrands as Vista, to better take on Canva and others in online creative design for businesses

Along with the acquisitions, Vistaprint is rebranding as just “Vista” and will be launching a new service powered by Crello called VistaCreate. The moves come as part of a wider $250 million investment that Vista, which is currently based in Ireland and is part of publicly traded Cimpress (and which has a number of other design brands under its umbrella), has been making into reviving and updating its platform and brand, which also included buying 99designs, a marketplace to source designers and their work, a year ago. It also recently linked a partnership with Wix to enable tighter integrations between its services and Wix’s website building services.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Success#Dei#Customer Base#Nimb
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

How do High-Growth Companies use Technology to Inform Strategy and Drive Results?

Fast-growing companies are in a constant state of transition, as high performance and growth can lead to ever-changing business priorities and challenges. Hear from a couple of SAP’s hypergrowth customers about how they use technology to inform their strategy and ultimately drive business results. SAP Managing Director, Midmarket and Ecosystem Greg Petraetis will share how businesses grow from being innovators to disruptors to category leaders and how the technology they choose can impact the future of their business productivity.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Salesforce’s Kathy Baxter and Amazon’s Nashlie Sephus talk keeping AI ethical at enterprise scale

Dr. Sephus, applied science manager for Amazon Artificial Intelligence, focuses on fairness and the detection of biases in data and machine learning models. She worked her way up through the company after it acquired the startup she worked at — Battlefield alumnus Partpic. Now in addition to acting as an ethics evangelist and working with various teams to ensure AI models and databases are being deployed right, she leads The Bean Path, a non-profit in her native Jackson, Mississippi where she helps the new generation of tech workers get the training they need to compete.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
TechCrunch

Zolve raises $40 million to help global citizens access financial services

Partners of DST Global led the Bangalore-headquartered startup’s Series A financing round. The round, which values the 10-month-old startup at $210 million and brings its all-time raise to $55 million, also saw participation from Tiger Global and Alkeon Capital and existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Accel. Tens of thousands...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Smart Eye’s latest acquisition points to consolidation among driver monitoring system suppliers

Smart Eye, a publicly traded Swedish company, said Tuesday this is a cash-and-stock deal. Smart Eye will provide $23.2 million (200 million Swedish kroner) in shares and the remaining amount will be paid in cash. iMotions, which employs 63 people, will operate as a standalone company within the Smart Eye Group. The company’s structure and management team will remain in place, according to Smart Eye.
BUSINESS
himss.org

Keys to Creating Cultural Competence within Healthcare Organizations

As more and more healthcare organizations strive toward cultural competence, the importance of a diverse and educated workforce has never been more important. Meeting patients’ needs culturally, socially and linguistically requires caregivers who can connect with them. “There's clear data that having your organization both reflect your community and that...
SCIENCE
InformationWeek

IT’s Pivotal Role in Customer Service

Last month, marketing and CRM software company Hubspot published the results of its customer service survey. Survey results showed that 96% of respondents said great customer service was important for them to stay loyal to a brand, and 67% said they would be willing to pay more for goods and services if a company offered them a great customer experience.
TECHNOLOGY
Hotel Online

Aptech Customer Service Hailed as ‘Unparalleled’ and ‘Flawless’ by The Battery

User of Aptech’s PVNG enterprise accounting solution says the 50-year-old financial management company’s support team is extremely responsive, intelligent, and knowledgeable. PITTSBURGH, PA — October 19, 2021 — Finding the right hotel accounting software can be challenging but finding a hospitality financial management partner that offers “unparalleled” and “flawless” customer...
SOFTWARE
Phandroid

5 Ways to Improve Customer Satisfaction

There have been many AI (artificial intelligence) improvements in the past few years, it’s hard to keep up with all of them, let alone the advances taking place within a single niche of the field. For instance, when it comes to things like machine learning as applied to chatbots, there are dozens of ways to improve customer satisfaction (both internal and external). A well-designed chatbot represents one of the best service desk tool choices for businesses large and small. What can a good service desk chatbot do for your work team? For starters, your employees will be able to get their queries resolved rapidly, all their issues addressed in real-time, and in the end will bolster their connection to the entire organization. That’s what teamwork and team building are all about.
TECHNOLOGY
Quad

Customer Culture: It Is Time for a Change

You are waiting in line for your grande triple-iced latte, and it feels like an eternity since you ordered. “I’m not an impatient person, but this is getting ridiculous,” you tell yourself with a sigh. However, with one scan of the room, you can see that the baristas are overworked, understaffed and facing the irritation of every person waiting. Customers need to check their lack of empathy and respect food service workers more. Increasing this respect is necessary to lessen the current labor shortage and create a better working environment for all employees.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week

Company highlighted delivery of mission critical customer service that makes a difference in the lives of millions every day. Conduent Incorporated, as part of Customer Service Week, recognized the contributions of its nearly 60,000 associates worldwide – including some 37,000 customer support associates. Those associates engage in more than 200 million customer interactions and over 1 billion customer communications each year. The interactions are delivered in 20 core languages from 100 global locations and serve a variety of industries including transportation, banking, healthcare, retail, travel, and government programs.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Juliane Corona Of Mommy Made Encapsulation: “Customer Service”

Customer Service: once you brought the solution to the clients, you have to match that with excellent customer service, otherwise, you’re going to lose them. Juliane Corona, founder of Mommy Made Encapsulation, was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA. At the age of 21, she graduated from California State University Bakersfield with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. After graduation, she worked at her mom’s marketing and advertising firm. During her six years working there, she helped develop and implement nationally awarded marketing campaigns. In addition to that, Juliane gained experience in project coordinating, media buying, video production, print campaigns and much more — with an emphasis in Healthcare Marketing.
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Crystal Chaplin Of Crystalized Gems: “Great Customer service”

Great Customer service- always stay in the mindset of a customer so you know how to treat your customers and you won’t have a problem with them returning. Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs & Lows of Being an Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Crystal Chaplin.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy