Dementia is a category of degenerative psychiatric disorders characterized by a significant loss of cognitive ability that extends beyond normal aging. Confusion, mood swings, long-term memory loss, and gradual loss of physiology are all symptoms. The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. This is caused by the accumulation of plaques in neurons in the brain, destroying their function and ultimately killing them. There is no cure for the disease, but new studies suggest that it can be detected early. The first signs of dementia may appear 18 years before diagnosis.

5 DAYS AGO