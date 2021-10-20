CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Treatment enhances anti-leukemia effect of bone marrow transplant, reduces recurrence, study finds

By University of Michigan
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center have identified a drug that, when given along with a bone marrow transplant, drops the risk of leukemia recurring by 20% among the high-risk patients. The study, published in Blood Advances, looked at patients with an advanced form of...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

