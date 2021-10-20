CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New short, effective and safe treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis

By London School of Hygiene, Tropical Medicine
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new all-oral six-month treatment regimen is safer and more effective at treating rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (RR-TB) than the current accepted standard of care, according to results announced at the 52nd Union World Conference on Lung Health. These results, which are not yet peer-reviewed, signal the start of a new...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuberculosis#Clinical Research#Drugs#Uzbekistan#Msf#Lshtm#Tb Practecal#Ii Iii#Bpalm
natureworldnews.com

Experts Warn Pet Owners to be Vigilant of Hookworms, a Parasite Immune to All Treatments

Hookworms are one of the most frequent parasitic infections found in pets worldwide. Unfortunately, all FDA-approved medicines used by veterinarians to kill these parasites have been proven ineffective. Hookworms. They grip onto an animal's intestines with their hooklike jaws, feasting on tissue fluids and blood. As a result, infected animals...
ANIMALS
easyhealthoptions.com

Common chemical found to drive heart disease and early death

Almost exactly three years ago, I wrote a piece here entitled “12 poisons that hijack your body, wreck your hormones and cause cancer.”. I told you about a dozen different chemicals known as endocrine disruptors. Your endocrine system consists of all of your hormones — including insulin, thyroid hormones, estrogens,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

Combined Treatments Most Effective for Smoking Cessation, Study Finds

Combination treatment, particularly varenicline and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), are the most effective tobacco cessation pharmacotherapies, according to the findings of the largest review to examine the effectiveness and safety of e-cigarettes and pharmacological interventions for smoking cessation. The study, led by the University of Bristol, included systematic reviews and...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

A new treatment for Lyme disease?

Lyme disease affects around 476,000 people in the United States every year. Clinicians treat Lyme disease with broad-spectrum antibiotics. However, these can damage a person’s gut microbiome, which may contribute to chronic Lyme disease. Researchers have identified a narrow-spectrum antibiotic that is effective against the condition. This may open the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A new understanding of cancer resistance to treatment

New research has revealed the differences in mechanism behind cancer's resistance to the major class of anti-cancer drugs known as nucleoside analogs. Nucleosides are molecules containing the genomic information that can be chemically modified into so-called nucleoside analogs to cause them to inhibit DNA formation in cancer cells, causing the cells to die. However, the presence of the enzyme SAMHD1 aids the cancer's resistance to this treatment.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Can salivary glands infected with COVID-19 increase risk for relapse or reinfection?

University of Utah Health scientists are leading an effort to determine if salivary glands infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 could diminish a person's long-term immunity to the disease after being immunized or after recovering from the illness. The investigation, supported by a two-year grant from the National Institutes...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Not Merely Averages: Using Machine Learning to Estimate Heterogeneous Treatment Effects

How does the causal impact of a policy or program vary across individuals?. This blog post provides a practical introduction on how to use generic machine learning inference on heterogeneous treatment effects in experiments as proposed by Chernozhukow, Demirer, Duflo and Férnandez-Val (2020). I wrote this blog post for the statistically minded practitioner who is interested in applying the method in their work. If you want to learn the theory underlying the method, please consult the original paper. The beta version of the GenericML package developed by Welz, Alfons, Demirer and Chernozhukov can be found here, and the code used in this blog post is here.
SCIENCE
wbiw.com

Therapeutic malaria treatment shown to be 100% effective in Phase 2 trial

WEST LAFAYETTE – The fight against one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases — malaria — may soon have two new weapons. The World Health Organization this week endorsed a vaccine, Mosquirix, made by British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, that prevents malaria and, according to The New York Times, “could save the lives of tens of thousands of children in Africa each year.”
SCIENCE
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
Click2Houston.com

New device offers hope to drug-resistant epilepsy patients

HOUSTON – Michael Francis had uncontrolled, drug-resistant seizures. He wasn’t able to work, he couldn’t have a license to drive and he said it was starting to take away part of his identity. “You know, former law enforcement, I was a trained driver as part of my job,” Francis said.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wbrc.com

On Your Side: Are IV wellness treatments safe and regulated?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Institutes of Health estimates 75 percent of Americans are chronically dehydrated. The latest health trend called hydration therapy offers a solution to this problem without the constraints of a doctor’s office. This On Your Side investigation works to determine whether this treatment is safe and regulated.
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy