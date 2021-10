The world’s largest and most powerful tech companies –Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) – are targeting an opportunity in health care that’s just too big to ignore – diabetes. Almost a third of the entire U.S. population – more than 100 million people in this country alone – are living with diabetes or are at high risk for the disease. Diabetes makes it difficult for the body to process sugar (glucose) and can lead to serious health issues and death. With $1 of every $4 of health care costs in the U.S. now spent on caring for people with diabetes, these tech giants are looking to snag a share of the multi-trillion-dollar global diabetes markets through innovation.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO