Tell Me How: BigTech Mergers–Part 1: Is BigTech Buying out the Competition?

World Bank Blogs
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView all episodes on our Tell Me How: The Infrastructure Podcast Series homepage. In this first episode of three on BigTech mergers, we discuss the impact of BigTech mergers and acquisitions on the market and on consumers; how should competition authorities think about developments in these markets if they seek to...

The Independent

Frustrated worker’s email to Jeff Bezos may change way Amazon pays everyone

A new mother working for Amazon was so frustrated at being underpaid by the company, she emailed founder Jeff Bezos to complain, triggering an internal investigation.Her actions revealed that Amazon was systematically underpaying workers who were on leave and that there were major problems with the company’s payroll and human resources systems.The New York Times reports that Tara Jones, who works at an Amazon warehouse in Oklahoma, emailed Mr Bezos in 2020 after discovering she was being underpaid by $90 out of the $540 a month she was owed.Having recently given birth, Ms Jones emailed the company’s founder, and...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Report: Vicarious Visions name to be dropped as part of Blizzard merger

Vicarious Visions employees have been told that the studio will lose its name as a part of its merger with Blizzard Entertainment, according to Polygon. This comes after the company announced yesterday that it’s pausing its plans for BlizzConline scheduled for early 2022. The company behind Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Twitter revenue largely unaffected by Apple privacy changes

As the social media sector bemoans Apple's recently enacted iOS privacy protections, Twitter on Tuesday said the changes that require users to opt in to ad tracking had a lower than expected impact on ad revenue. Twitter reported third quarter earnings roughly in line with analyst forecasts, raking in revenue...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

EU investigates Nvidia's purchase of chip designer Arm

European Union regulators opened an investigation Wednesday into graphics chipmaker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm over concerns it would limit competition, adding to global scrutiny of the deal. The European Commission said it's concerned the combined company would have the ability and incentive to restrict access to technology from United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd., whose chip designs power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones. The commission, which is the EU's top antitrust authority, said it worried the deal would result in higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry. Nvidia Corp., based in...
BUSINESS
Variety

YouTube Q3 Ad Revenue Balloons 43% to $7.2 Billion, Tops 50 Million Music and Premium Subscribers

YouTube kept raking in huge ad bucks in the third quarter of 2021 and now counts more than 50 million subscribers worldwide for its music and YouTube Premium services. The world’s largest video platform generated $7.205 billion in advertising revenue for the period, an annual increase of 43%. That’s a new quarterly record for YouTube, up from $7 billion in Q2, and puts it within range of Netflix’s Q3 revenue of $7.48 billion. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Overall, Alphabet — the parent company of Google and YouTube — posted $65.12 billion in revenue, up 41%, and earnings...
ENTERTAINMENT
Lumia UK

Supporting our customers on the path to net zero: The Microsoft cloud and decarbonization

Demand for data and digital services is expected to continue its exponential growth over the coming years, with global internet traffic projected to double by 2022[i]. The Microsoft cloud is the trusted cloud for everyday digital experiences at work and at home – from critical applications for life and safety services, education institutions and governments to advancing scientific research surrounding the world’s most pressing challenges – like climate change. Underpinning the cloud are physical datacenters, networking and fiber connected to the world’s energy grids. Customers already benefit from the cloud’s ability to provide massive efficiency that reduces the collective carbon footprint required to support the world’s compute needs. Even so, the increasing demand for cloud leads to increasing demand for datacenters, which require power, land and water to operate. We – and the cloud industry – face an important challenge as a result: scaling our computing power to progress digital economies, research and inclusive economic opportunities – while also helping to preserve the only planet we have.
BUSINESS

