CANANDAIGUA, NY – Canandaigua Kiwanis Foundation recently received a grant check for $36,500 from Odd Fellows and Rebekah Fund to be used towards the ZipKrooze and ZipKrooze Assisted at the new Inclusion in Motion Playground at Outhouse Park West in Canandaigua. The playground will be known as Motion Junction. Representatives of the fund, Oradell Banker and Barbara Quick from the Rebekahs, came from Lockport, NY to present the check at the playground location.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO