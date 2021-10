ROCKINGHAM — At 6:01 p.m., deputies responded to a school on US 1 HWY following a report of an unknown person stealing an iPhone XR, valued at $300. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 3:47 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a known suspect entering a yard and stealing a potted plant, valued at $8, two hummingbird feeders, valued at $25, and a yard decoration, valued at $10. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO