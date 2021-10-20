CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska senators seek special session to ban vaccine mandates

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlcSH_0cXASTz300

Two Nebraska state senators are making a longshot push for a special legislative session to bar businesses from requiring that their employees get coronavirus vaccinations.

Sens. Ben Hansen, of Blair, and Rob Clements, of Elmwood, have been circulating a petition among their fellow lawmakers to try to build enough support for a special session.

At least 10 senators would need to sign the petition before it could go to Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Evnen would then poll all 49 state senators to see if they would support a special session. At least 33 would need to support the idea, which is unlikely to happen given the current makeup of the Legislature.

Comments / 8

Mike Spidel
7d ago

Thanks for doing the right thing. Our genius Doctor/Mayor wants her California Communism to come to Lincoln. We don't want to wear masks and we don't want to step over homeless sleeping on the sidewalk.

