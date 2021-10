It's been nearly two years since the Tesla Cybertruck made its debut as a dramatic prototype that promised to take the truck segment by storm. Since then, it's been more of a hazy fog than a perfect storm; the hype for the truck has died down somewhat as there's simply no telling exactly when it may arrive, although the current Tesla reservation site indicates that production will begin in 2022. This follows the finalization of the truck's design earlier this year. But there's a new reason that shoppers may want to get their hands on the electric pickup. Right now, it's officially the most affordable Tesla you can buy following new price increases for the Model Y and Model 3. As for Tesla's promised $25,000 EV, it's likely still years away.

