CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons Suspended For Season Opener Against Pelicans

SLAM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers have suspended Ben Simmons for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. He will miss the team’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. Simmons, who recently rejoined the Sixers after clearing COVID protocol, was tossed out of the team...

www.slamonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-76ers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Now a week into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been playing without Ben Simmons and it appears as if they will be doing so for the foreseeable future. After holding out during the preseason due to wanting to be traded, Simmons originally had shown up to the team’s facility to take part in practice and it looked like he was going to be ready for the start of the season, but then more issues occurred with the 76ers.
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ben Simmons
ClutchPoints

Sixers news: Allen Iverson’s strong 7-word message for Ben Simmons amid Philly trade drama

At least one Philadelphia 76ers icon is showing some love for the embattled Ben Simmons. After a summer that has been characterized by a lot of drama over a botched trade, Simmons is now back with the team ahead of Tuesday’s season tip-off. Sixers legend Allen Iverson sent out a strong message of support for the controversial point guard as Simmons looks to resurrect his career in Philly.
NBA
basketballnews.com

An open letter to Ben Simmons from Etan Thomas

This was my conversation with my daughter, Baby Sierra, a few mornings ago as she was eating her breakfast:. Baby Sierra: Ben Simmons is trippin' daddy. Baby Sierra: You was listening to people talk about it yesterday on your phone. Honestly, he’s trippin. I know you was trying to take up for him, but naw, he’s acting like a little brat right now. Like, he’s throwing a whole tantrum. Why come there if you’re not really gonna practice? He’s trippin'.
NBA
Daily News

Why Sixers suspending Ben Simmons for opener doesn't help anybody

CAMDEN, N.J. — If Ben Simmons is hoping to expedite a trade to one of the other 29 NBA teams, this isn't the best way to do it. In fact, his value around the league almost surely decreased. By declining to join a drill when asked to multiple times by...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Pelicans#Covid#Philadelphia Sixers#Espn Insider#Wojespn#Nbc Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
inquirer.com

Enough B.S. Suspend Ben Simmons indefinitely. | Marcus Hayes

I’ve had enough. We’ve had enough. Even the Sixers have had enough of Ben Simmons, hereafter known as B.S. Enough B.S. Suspend him indefinitely. Let the players’ union fight it. Who cares?. Let Klutch Sports complain. Let it threaten to not do business with you. It doesn’t matter. Rich Paul,...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Doc Rivers Says Ben Simmons Isn't in Game Shape Ahead of 76ers' Season Opener

Head coach Doc Rivers provided an update on Ben Simmons after the star point forward practiced with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday for the first time since ending his holdout, telling reporters he doesn't believe Simmons is in game shape yet. "I don't know yet. I'm going to wait and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
neworleanssun.com

Reports: Sixers suspend Ben Simmons for one game

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons was thrown out of practice Tuesday and later suspended for one game by the team, multiple outlets reported. Simmons will miss Philadelphia's season opener at New Orleans on Wednesday. Simmons was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. According to one report, Simmons was not...
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Practice notes: What will Sixers do if Ben Simmons is not ready for season opener?

Two days away from their opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sixers are unsure (at least publicly) about Ben Simmons' availability. "He played more today for sure, and we're just going to take our time and keep building," Doc Rivers said Monday. "Honestly, I haven't even thought about [his timeline] much. When it comes, I'll make the decision, but I'm just going to wait and see and watch. The spirit has been so good, so we're just going to keep going.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers coach Doc Rivers explains why he suspended Ben Simmons

The drama continued on Tuesday with Ben Simmons as Sixers head coach Doc Rivers tossed him from practice. As a result, the Aussie was suspended for their season opener on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans due to “detrimental conduct.”. Shortly after, Rivers explained his actions. Via Kevin McCormick of...
NBA
All 76ers

Pelicans Fans Chant 'Where's Ben Simmons' During Sixers Matchup

As the drama unfolds in Philadelphia, the rest of the NBA has been paying close attention to the Sixers as they attempt to receive a commitment from Ben Simmons. Back in the summertime, Ben Simmons figured he wanted a fresh start after the Sixers dropped Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. Therefore, his agent requested a trade on his behalf.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy