Restaurants

Tea Room

By Ryan Pfeffer
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Team Room is a fancy rooftop spot in Brickell. You’ll find it behind a somewhat secret door just down the hall from...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

Momi Ramen

Momi is the home of Brickell’s best ramen. But there are some things you need to know about this place before you come. Mainly, that it’s pretty expensive (and cash-only). There are five ramen options on the menu - pork belly char siu, shrimp, chicken, mushroom, and oxtail - and they all cost $35 except for the oxtail, which costs $40 (at least at the time of this writing). Portions are pretty big, and you could certainly split one between two people. They also have some small plates like gyoza and seaweed salad (which are equally pricey) but it’s best to stick to ramen here. Still, it is very good ramen - certainly Brickell’s best - and it’s also a neat space with brick walls that’s a great spot to hide from Brickell congestion. And while the prices can be jarring, we’ll be the first to admit that you could certainly spend more money for much worse food very easily in Brickell. Momi is open late too - till 2:30am Wednesday through Sunday.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Bubble Tea-Inspired Frozen Yogurts

The Yogurtland Milk Tea frozen yogurt is one of the brand's newest limited-edition flavors that will provide patrons with the flavor of creamy bubble tea in an alternative format. The frozen yogurt is reported to have black tea in the recipe along with notes of brown sugar to give it a substantial profile with a sweet finish. The flavor is likely to be a welcome addition to the brand's existing roster of flavors given its creamy flavor profile that is subtle and sweet to make it highly appealing for curious consumers.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

10 Great Chicago Restaurants For Thanksgiving Dinner

Not every Thanksgiving has to involve an impromptu overnight at your packed hometown airport, a fight with your sister at the Des Plaines Oasis, or finally hitting absolute rock-bottom and making a phone call to the Food Network Turkey Hotline. Chicago has lots of great restaurants that serve Thanksgiving dinner...
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Roots Indian Bistro

The stretch of Melrose between Fairfax and La Brea can be chaotic. Traffic is often at a standstill, lines snake out of sneaker stores and dispensaries, and the amount of people careening around on electric scooters seems to double by the month. And in the thick of it all, there’s a new Indian spot that is calm and smells sensational. Once inside Roots, you’ll find bright tapestries, both upright table and cushion-on-the-floor seating, and thoughtful, delicious Indian food. The menu is full of dishes like clovey lamb vindaloo, perfectly-marinated chicken tandoori, and butter chicken that more than lives up to its name. Everything can be ordered a la carte, but if you’re with someone else, go for a combo package. Ranging from $50-60, each one comes with three different entree dishes, plus samosas, raita, rice, naan (upgrade to onion if you like good things), and your choice of dessert. It’ll eliminate all arguing about what dishes to get and also confirm what we have already decided - that this is the best Indian restaurant to open in the Melrose/Weho area in years.
RESTAURANTS
12tomatoes.com

Chai Tea Cupcakes

The flavors of this classic drink come to life in cake form. Chai is one of my personal favorite tea drinks. Mixed with milk this spicy tea brings together a rich combination of cinnamon, black pepper, and cardamom along with other flavors in harmony. The drink originated in India where masala chai is a common beverage. Masala refers to the spices and chai simply means tea.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Kaori

Even though it’s right in the heart of one of Brickell’s busiest strips, Kaori is a good place to hide from the chaos of the neighborhood. The upscale restaurant occupies a dim, narrow, two-story space that feels pleasantly secluded. Menu items include Mediterranean, Chinese, and Japanese dishes that aren’t cheap, but are very tasty. They have a great garlic butter branzino served butterflied and perfectly tender. The crudos are very good, and the smoked ginger prawn and octopus karaage should be on the table too. Their cocktails are also excellent, and they have a cozy lounge downstairs that’s a fine spot to have a drink or two at the bar.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Pepito’s Plaza

Miami is now home to the largest population of Venezuelan immigrants in the United States. The city of Doral alone has become Little Venezuela, often referred to as Doralzuela. Historically, it’s where you can get a variety of Venezuelan foods. But Pepito’s was one of the first, and popular long before Michelle Bernstein brought Anthony Bourdain here to try the Doralzuela, a massive beef, chicken, and smoked pork burger with six sauces. This place has always been a late-night spot, open till 2am Thursday-Saturday. But plenty of people still come here for dinner at a more reasonable time, eating dishes such as tequenos, cachapas, and their namesake pepitos, which are the overstuffed Venezuelan answer to hoagies. You can also find traditional Venezuelan soft drinks such as papelon con limon and parchita here.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Family Cafe

Perfect For: Coffee & A Light Bite Dining Solo Lunch. Family Cafe is a North Beach spot inspired by Japan’s kissaten cafe culture, meaning attention to detail and warm hospitality are big priorities. This is why coming to the intimate, cozy space feels like stepping inside an old friend’s kitchen, or why the relaxed atmosphere always makes us want to pull up a stool, set our phone to Do Not Disturb, and stay awhile.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

BBQ & Craft Company Brickell

BBQ & Craft Company is a casual spot serving the best barbecue in Brickell, and some of the best in Miami, too. It’s a simple set up inside. The dining room is bright with high ceilings, and a few TVs playing sports. But you’re not coming here for the ambiance - you’re coming to eat lots of very good meat. Their baby back ribs and dry-rubbed wings are really great. They offer a few sandwich options too, and some classic barbecue sides like collard greens, mac and cheese, and sweet cornbread cupcakes served with maple butter. It’s a good place to come in forgiving pants, and eat enough meat to make stray cats follow you on the walk back to your car.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Charlotte Bakery

Empanadas are beloved by most Latin Americans because they’re cheap, easy to eat, and make the perfect street food. But not all empanadas are made the same, and they vary from country to country. If you want to try a variety (to decide once and for all your favorite style), you’d have to trek all over the city. But at Charlotte Bakery, they solve the problem by offering an array of different styles and fillings from Argentina (baked using puff pastry dough), Venezuela (fried using corn flour), and Chile (square and baked with ingredients such as raisins, olives, and egg) all day long. You won’t find this much empanada variety anywhere else in Miami.
FOOD & DRINKS
K-Fox 95.5

MarTeres Tea Room In Lufkin, Texas Sets Date To Reopen

We have been without chicken salad sandwiches, chicken spaghetti, quiche, and almond tea for around four months. Don't worry, there is light at the end of the tunnel. MarTeres Tea Room has announced that its reopening day is November 4th, 2021. They also announced that they will be taking reservations for that opening day very soon.
LUFKIN, TX
The Infatuation

Boia De

Perfect For: Date Night Drinking Good Wine Eating At The Bar Literally Everyone Small Plates. The red neon exclamation point that hangs above Boia De’s door really says it all. There’s just so much to be excited about here - from the painfully adorable interior design to the consistently excellent Italian food - and it can be hard to sum it up better than an ionized jolt of neon in the form of a bright, red exclamation point.
thethreetomatoes.com

Autumn Afternoon Tea Menu

Sometimes rules need to be broken. I know it’s a shock to hear that from me, the keeper of the gate of teatime traditions but this is one of those times. The bounty of the autumn season’s harvest is too wonderful to ignore and adapts so deliciously to an afternoon tea menu. And whilst breaking tradition, as I introduced at the Plaza Hotel in the 1990s, why not an afternoon tea style luncheon? Mix and match to complement your own dietary requirements and enjoy sharing some good conversation with your loved ones and friends.
FOOD & DRINKS
utdailybeacon.com

Hello Tea House brings boba tea, crepes to Knoxville

Hello Tea House opens its doors to bring boba tea and baked treats to Knoxville. Located at 722 S. Gay St., owners Echo Liang and Eten Dong started the business two weeks ago. Originally from China, Liang and Dong lived in New York for several years. The couple moved to Knoxville six years ago as their family grew. They initially worked at Chef’s Asian Cuisine before starting Hello Tea House.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Infatuation

Ginjan Café

You might wander into this stylish cafe right by the 125th Street Metro-North station looking for an espresso or fresh pastry, and you wouldn’t be wrong. But don’t leave without trying their namesake drink: ginjan. Made with organic ginger, this spicy West African juice is available by the bottle or, if you’ve got a scratchy throat, steamed, or as a latte. Ginger not your thing? Other specialty drinks include hibiscus-infused bissap, Moroccan mint tea, and caffeine-free Kenkeliba tea.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Edgewater

Finding places to eat in Edgewater among all the highrises can feel like looking for ants in a giraffe dance party. But they’re there, and when you do find them, you can’t help but feel happy they haven’t been crushed by something a lot bigger. This area is growing like...
TrendHunter.com

Halloween-Themed Bubble Teas

With Halloween rapidly approaching, Chatime and Red Bull are joining forces to celebrate the spooky season with a new beverage -- the Peachy Hollow. The new drink is an infusion of peach and blood orange green tea energized with Red Bull The Peach Edition™ and activated charcoal. The new Peachy...
DRINKS
The Infatuation

081 Pizzeria Peckham

081 Pizzeria makes some very, very good pizza. We’re talking thick, chewy crusts, rich sweet tomato sauce, and toppings that include things like fried aubergines slow-cooked in a tomato sauce, and mushrooms with smoked mozzarella and truffle oil. Located inside Peckham Levels, this is a solid option in the area, and if you look at the menu and are torn between two of the 12inch pizzas, just get them both. Because speaking from personal experience, they taste just as good cold as they do freshly baked.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

