With All Indexes Now In Uptrends, Should You Chase?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe charts of the major equity indexes violated several resistance levels Tuesday. As a result, all the indexes are currently in near-term uptrends. Market cumulative breadth improved as well. Nevertheless, we remain hesitant to elevate our current near-term macro-outlook for equities as the 10-Year Treasury yield also violated resistance...

Dow Closes Down Over 250 Points as Stocks Fall From Record Highs

Stocks finished lower Wednesday, one day after the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 closed at records, amid a busy week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 266 points, or 0.74%, to 35,490, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was flat. The...
Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
Coinbase Stock Slides as Crypto Prices Fall, Robinhood Misses

Coinbase Global (COIN) shares fell on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency exchange company felt the heat of falling bitcoin prices. Shares of the Wilmington, Del., company at last check were down 1.8% to $314. The stock move comes one day after Citi analyst Peter Christiansen initiated coverage of Coinbase with a...
These 5 Stocks Have Exceptional Fundamentals

The indices are mixed with small-caps and growth names lagging on negative breadth of about 2850 gainers to 4700 decliners. What is most notable is that new 12-month highs have dropped very sharply to just about 80 names as recent leaders are being sold. This is consolidation action in the...
Taking a Very Small Position in DraftKings on a Run Into Earnings

Is Entain cursed or simply not for sale? Draftkings (DKNG) is another suitor forced to walk away from the London-based gambling groupMGM and DraftKings can form their own rejection club nowThe good news is that the market didn't really love the Entain deal anyhowAs legislation continues to support and approve legalization in more states, DKNG's us...
It's One of Those Days When the Indices Are Wildly Misleading

Today is one of those days when the indices are wildly misleading. The indices are supposed to provide a snapshot of what is going on in the overall market, but because they are constructed in such a way that they give more weight to the biggest market cap names, they are easily skewed at times.
Tesla Gunning For $1,200, But Should You Buy Now?

Four months ago, using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) and technical analyses, I found that the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bears had fumbled the ball:. "... as the share price is now back above $625, its 50-day SMA, as well as the downtrend line that has kept the April bounce high in check. …. It follows that when TSLA trades above the 50d SMA and its 'cloud,' the odds are for good things to happen, i.e., higher prices, increase. Just look at the 2nd half of 2020."
5 Top Stock Decliners for Wednesday: Robinhood, Twitter, Visa

Stocks were mixed Wednesday, one day after the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 closed at records amid a busy week of corporate earnings. Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Wednesday. 1. Twitter | Down 11%. Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report...
Tesla's Recent Intraday Reversal Illustrates Current Trend

Tesla’s intraday slide in Tuesday trading is indicative of a telling pattern - when stocks suddenly lose momentum in a rising market, there’s a very good reason for that. That’s the takeaway from James “Rev Shark” Deporre, who’s looking at a slew of high-beta PE names that lost some luster early this week.
Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
Abbott Laboratories

Plus, the Chinese government raised $4 billion in dollar bonds on Tuesday, borrowing on the cheap from the international community. Traders finally seem to be rejecting the downside of ABT. Plus, a closer look at a tough Thursday for equities and a rundown on the stocks the author is accumulating.
AMD Stock Rises as Analysts Boost Price Targets on Solid Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report shares rose Wednesday, as at least two analysts raised their price targets on the semiconductor maker after a strong third-quarter earnings report. “AMD reported another solid quarter, with Q3 sales of $3.3 billion, up 54% year-over-year and 5% ahead...
Alphabet Stock Up as Analysts Lift Price Targets on Earnings Beat

Several analysts raised their price targets for Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Wednesday after the technology giant beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Shares of the Mountain View, Calif., closed Wednesday up 5% to $2,924.35. Alphabet said revenue rose by 41% to $65.12 billion,...
Why the Market Chop and Not a Whack? Let Me Explain

I was asked an excellent question on Wednesday, before the market tanked late in the day, and I think others might have the same question. So, let me try to explain why it is with my Overbought/Oversold Oscillator overbought that I thought we'd get chop, instead of a good downside whack.
Inconsistent Action Strikes Again, But Speculative Trading Remains Strong

A primary theme of the market in 2021 has been inconsistency between the major indices and the great majority of individual stocks. For much of the year a small handful of big-caps have driven the indices higher while many stocks have struggled or even dealt with bear markets. One of...
'Heed' My Advice, 'Lock' in Some Gains on This Defense Contractor

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a major defense contractor to America and much of the rest of the worldAnnual revenue is expected to run north of $65 billion this yearLower-than-expected third-quarter earnings, however, tanked the shares on TuesdayAs of early afternoon, LMT was down almost $50 per share, at $326.55. Last June they fetched almost $397. On...
Stocks Edge Higher, Fords Surges, Apple & Amazon Earnings in Focus-5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, October 28:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Edge Higher As Earnings Offset Growth Concerns. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, while short-term Treasury bond yields continued their recent assent, as investor balance a healthy corporate earnings seasons against the prospect of tighter central bank policies and cooling global growth.
