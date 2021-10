Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7550. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. Set a sell-stop at 0.7400 and a take-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7500. The AUD/USD pair rose to the highest level since September 7 as investors focused on the ongoing Australian economy reopening and the rising commodity prices. The pair also held steady after last week’s data dump from the US and the ongoing earnings season. It is trading at 0.7420, which is about 3.50% above the lowest level in September.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO