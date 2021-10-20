CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns QB Baker Mayfield dealing with completely torn labrum in left shoulder

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As the Cleveland Browns announced Baker Mayfield has officially been ruled out for Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, the starting quarterback also revealed his injured shoulder is worse off than previously reported.

The 26-year-old gunslinger gave multiple indications he could start this Sunday despite aggravating a lingering shoulder injury in last week's 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. But reports Tuesday have indicated his left shoulder is more torn up than he previously indicated.

Mayfield still practiced earlier in the week but ultimately decided playing hurt would be detrimental to the team.

"Only I know how my body feels," Mayfield said Tuesday, via ESPN. "If anyone questions whether I am hindering the team and going out there injured, that's just not right. It's my decision. I get to say whether I am able to play or not, and that's just how it is."

ESPN also pointed out this will be the first game Mayfield has missed since taking over under center in 2018. The biggest concern now is whether or not he'll have to have surgery, which would no doubt end his season.

"Baker fought really hard to play, he's a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn't make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement Wednesday, via ESPN.

Mayfield's absence means Case Keenum will get the start versus the Broncos on Sunday. Keenum has completed 6-of-13 passes for 52 yards through four games as Mayfield's backup dating back to last season.

Yardbarker

