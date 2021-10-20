Chopin international piano competition closes in on winner

Imagine a master pianist tickling the ivories of your baby grand without even being in the room. It sounds like a far-off fantasy, but Steinway & Sons has made it a reality. The New York outfit, which is widely considered the world’s best piano maker, just unveiled a groundbreaking new streaming technology that allows musicians to capture a live performance and share it with others virtually. The new Spiriocast system essentially enables the casting of high-res music, audio and video from one Steinway piano to another. The innovative sensor system, which is completely hidden from view, precisely captures the movements of the...

