CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chopin international piano competition closes in on winner

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
westplainsdailyquill.net
 9 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The jury of the Frederic Chopin international piano competition was hearing the last finalists Wednesday in Warsaw before announcing the winner of the...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
westplainsdailyquill.net

12 pianists in final stage of prestigious Chopin competition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Twelve pianists from around the world have been admitted to play in the final stage of the 18th edition of the prestigious Frederic Chopin piano competition, reputed for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Lessons to be learned from the Chopin Competition

1 The winner Bruce Liu is a major talent. The audience loved him and the judges had no doubts. 2 He played a Fazioli piano; the Italian runner up, Alexander Gadjiev, played a Kawai. The age of Steinway is almost over. 3 Canada is now a world piano power, ahead...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano#Ap
Advanced Television

Redge Media powers The 18th Chopin Competition

Redge Media’s Video Delivery Platform, which includes content origin, a catch-up TV console, as well as a global CDN solution, delivered the online video experience for the 18th Chopin Competition published within the official website and applications of the event. It mainly served end-users in Poland, Japan, USA, Germany and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Chopin Competition ‘is tilted towards Asia’

An interesting article on Nikkei Asia points out that the Chopin admits a far higher proportion of Asian contestants than other competitions. The article is by Mari Yoshihara, professor of American studies at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She writes:. …Musicians of Asian descent comprised half of the top...
WORLD
ideastream.org

Piano Cleveland Offers "Piano Flicks" Video Competition Oct. 27

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber talks with Piano Cleveland Executive Director Marissa Moore about the "Piano Flicks" video competition airing on the Piano Cleveland website Wednesday, Oct. 27. Performances will also be posted on Piano Cleveland's social media so audiences can vote for their favorite.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Music
westplainsdailyquill.net

Caetano Veloso on his new album, social media and aging

NEW YORK (AP) — Caetano Veloso had written so many songs that he truly believed he was done creating music almost a decade ago when he released the Latin Grammy-winning album …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MUSIC
Robb Report

Steinway’s New Streaming Tech Lets Master Musicians Play Your Piano Virtually

Imagine a master pianist tickling the ivories of your baby grand without even being in the room. It sounds like a far-off fantasy, but Steinway & Sons has made it a reality. The New York outfit, which is widely considered the world’s best piano maker, just unveiled a groundbreaking new streaming technology that allows musicians to capture a live performance and share it with others virtually. The new Spiriocast system essentially enables the casting of high-res music, audio and video from one Steinway piano to another. The innovative sensor system, which is completely hidden from view, precisely captures the movements of the...
ELECTRONICS
westplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Oddball safecracker charms in 'Army of Thieves'

One of the unlikeliest heroes to emerge from Zack Snyder’s horror-action flick “Army of the Dead” earlier this year was an oddball safecracker named Dieter. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
VIDEO GAMES
westplainsdailyquill.net

UK monarch holds 1st virtual audience since rest period

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II held virtual audiences Tuesday at Windsor Castle that were the first since revelations that her doctors ordered her to rest last week. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
U.K.
Variety

Banijay Sets Deal With Acclaimed Musician Renaud Capucon to Nurture Emerging Classical Music Talent

Banijay has struck a deal with renowned French musician Renaud Capuçon to nurture emerging classical music talent for the local and global stage. Banijay, already a well-known content producer and developer, will extend its remit and work with Capuçon and provide the tools and support needed by new artists to forge a successful career in classical music. A French violinist, Capuçon is acclaimed on the classical music scene as a major soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. He will front the initiative and will make available his first-hand experience and established network towards furthering it. The initiative will deliver coaching, advice...
ENTERTAINMENT
westplainsdailyquill.net

In 'The Souvenir Part II," a human-scaled epic concludes

NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Hogg first had the instinct to make a film about her then-unfolding relationship to her heroin-addicted first love — a traumatic and formative time that coincided with her …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MOVIES
westplainsdailyquill.net

Past and present meet ‘Last Night in Soho’

VENICE, Italy (AP) — It’s a few hours before the world premiere of Edgar Wright’s “ ” at the Venice Film Festival and Wright is getting a little teary eyed. He’s telling a story about …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MOVIES
Shore News Network

Canadian musician wins Chopin Piano Competition

WARSAW (Reuters) – Canadian musician Bruce Xiaoyu Liu won the top prize at the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw on Thursday. The decision came after several hours of deliberations by a 17-person international jury. The winner receives a 40,000 euro ($46,620) prize and gold medal. The second prize...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Canadian musician wins Chopin Piano Competition

WARSAW (Reuters) – Canadian musician Bruce Xiaoyu Liu won the top prize at the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw on Thursday. The decision came after several hours of deliberations by a 17-person international jury. The winner receives a 40,000 euro ($46,620) prize and gold medal. The second prize...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy