Shea's Performing Arts Center receives $20,000 grant from Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo to support restoration of Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Shea’s Performing Arts Center has received a $20,000 grant from The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, supported by the June Farrington Fund, to help fund restoration of the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. The instrument, at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, is one of the largest in the country and was originally installed in December...www.wnypapers.com
