Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi says its flu vaccine can be co-administered with Moderna's COVID-19 shot

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) - Sanofi SA’s flu vaccine can be safely given along with Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, the French drugmaker said on Wednesday, citing study data.

The study supports the current recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given simultaneously. The data was reported in slides set to be presented later to a panel of CDC advisers.

Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Moderna says its vaccine is safe, effective for kids 6-11; US reentry will be harder for unvaccinated Americans: Today's COVID-19 updates

Moderna's vaccine for kids ages 6 through 11 shows a "robust" immune response in a study of more than 4,500 youths, the Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company said Monday. Moderna said it plans to submit the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "in the near term." The randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled expansion study involved a two-dose vaccine. The dosage is half that of the adult vaccine.
Bay News 9

Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can be taken at the same time

CLEVELAND — Now is the time most medical professionals are encouraging people to get the flu shot. They say it's something you'll want to have as COIVD-19 remains a threat. "The main reason is because you don't want to get sick from the flu. Even though most of us that are young and healthy are not going to have severe influenza and are not going to end up in the hospital. Anyone who's had influenza will tell you how awful it is even with a mild case that you're able to take care of it at home," said Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director of pediatric control at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.
Central Illinois Proud

Moderna COVID-19 booster shot recommended by FDA panel, local health say a more normal flu season expected

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – During Thursday’s weekly Peoria City/County Health Department COVID-19 update, health officials emphasized the importance of flu shots and shared details on the COVID-19 booster shot approval process. Health officials anticipate a more mild flu season. Local health officials said a more normal flu season may be...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

COVID-19 vaccine: CDC signs off on Moderna and J&J boosters, says people can get shot different from their original one

WASHINGTON — Tens of millions of Americans can sign up to get Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters beginning Friday after the nation’s top public health official endorsed recommendations from expert advisers that the shots are safe and effective at bolstering protection against the coronavirus. The green light from Dr....
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

