On Sunday, October 17, 2021 Olivia Clive was selected to the 2nd All District Team for District 4 by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. District 4 spans from Terre Haute to Indianapolis to Madison to Evansville, so there is a lot of competition in this district. As a 2nd All District Team Player, she is in the top forty players in this district. We are so proud of her hard work and dedication to our program in her four year career, and we are excited that she will receive recognition. She will be recognized on November 7th in Indianapolis at the ISCA Awards Banquet. To my knowledge, she is the first player in our program since 2012 to be receive the recognition of being named to an All District Team.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO