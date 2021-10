JOHN DAY — The organizers of Grant County’s annual fall festival aim to celebrate the county’s frontier heritage and the talent within the community. Dubbed the Best of the Old West Harvest Festival and Quilt Show, the event — free and open to the public — will run from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, and 9 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, in the Trowbridge Pavilion of the Grant County Fairgrounds.

