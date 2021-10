This is a rare chance to see an Iranian MiG-29 Fulcrum fire an R-73 missile and immediately destroy a target launched by an F-5. Engaging different kinds of aerial targets at short range with heat-seeking missiles is part of the bread and butter for every fighter pilot. It’s not so often, however, that we get a chance to see that process being put to the test, end to end, in a live-fire environment. Now, video has emerged showing one of the world’s more secretive air forces doing just that, with an Iranian fighter launching an infrared-guided missile at a target at very close quarters and at an impressively low level.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 HOURS AGO