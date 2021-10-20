CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Committees begin debate over Ford Megasite

By Kyle Horan
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlKGF_0cXAEDkZ00

State lawmakers began debate over a massive planned Ford production factory for electric vehicles and batteries in West Tennessee, Tuesday.

The Ford Megasite, or Blue Oval City project, would be located near a small town in between Memphis and Jackson.

Lawmakers talked with state agencies involved in the project about how it would work.

While there's general support for the plan, some lawmakers had concerns about how it would work.

It calls for a board to oversee the Megasite that some believe has power not seen in other developments.

Republican state Rep. Kevin Vaughn raised questions about the board, which would have the power to condemn property.

"That is something not to be entered into lightly," said Vaughn. The reasoning for the power is to allow the company to shift if future circumstances require it too. An example given was the potential need for updated waste water systems.

There were also questions about whether there would be union requirements for contractors and other workers on site. Some lawmakers had concerns because many Tennessee companies are non-union shops.

Despite the concerns, lawmakers are still proponents of the site because of its potential benefits to West Tennessee which has seen population decline for years.

"When we weigh the opportunities for West Tennesseans against what's going to have to be given up or given away or might be able to keep, I think it far outweighs anything else that we could look forward to," said Boliver Democrat Rep. Johnny Shaw.

Lawmakers expect to finish up the discussion on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Special session to address Ford factory incentives begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT / AP) - The Tennessee General Assembly will address funding, buildout, and oversight of a campus where Ford plans to build pickup trucks. A special legislative session starts Monday, October 18. It’s unclear how long the special session will last. Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation formally announced the Blue Oval City project last month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Columbia Daily Herald

Proposed Ford megasite authority could shield public information, records expert cautions

Under rules proposed by Gov. Bill Lee's administration, the authority overseeing the $5.6 billion Ford investment in West Tennessee could shield otherwise-open information from the public's eye, a public records expert warns. The legislation, carried by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, establishes the structure and regulations for the Megasite...
POLITICS
Globe Gazette

Supervisors debate security committee

At the Oct. 19 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm presented the professional services agreement from WHKS for a feasibility study on Bridge H-026, which is south of Osage. Brumm indicated the bridge was posted for load, based on special haul vehicles, and previous discussions...
OSAGE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Shaw
tn.gov

Special Session on Historic Megasite Investment Comes to a Close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly closed a special session to address funding and oversight of Ford Motor Company’s historic $5.6 billion investment at the Megasite of West Tennessee. “This single-largest investment in state history marks a tremendous win for rural Tennessee and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Colorado Springs Independent

TOPS "vote no" committee begins soliciting funds

A group tagged Cheyenne Central is soliciting funds for a "vote no" campaign against the Trails, Open Space and Parks measure on the Nov. 2 ballot. The measure, 2C, would double the TOPS tax from .01 of a percent to .02 of a percent — increasing it from 1 cent on a $10 purchase to 2 cents.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tennessee#Water Systems#Republican#West Tennesseans
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Idaho Legislature’s joint budget committee to begin studying funding requests

The Legislature’s joint budget committee returns to the Idaho Capitol in Boise this week for three days worth of hearings to study state budget requests, examine federal stimulus funds and prepare for the upcoming legislative session. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee convenes at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and meetings are planned for...
POLITICS
WSFA

Committee debates proposed Alabama redistricting maps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Legislators from both chambers met Tuesday afternoon for the introduction of all four proposed district maps. There was plenty of debate to kick off the week. One of the first requests of the meeting was a racial polarization study on the proposed congressional districts. Rep. Chris...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
fox17.com

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright named CEO of new Ford megasite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gov. Bill Lee has named Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright to serve as CEO of the new Ford megasite near Memphis. “The Megasite Authority will ensure the success of this historic project, and Clay brings the dedication and expertise needed to lead that group,” Lee said in a statement. “His proven success in managing complex projects, successful tenure at the Department of Transportation, and dedication to serving Tennesseans make him the perfect fit.”
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy