CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas won't testify at trial

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXhu4_0cXADxwq00
© Getty

Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani , said on Wednesday that he will not testify during his trial for allegedly donating to political campaigns using money from a Russian financier.

Parnas informed a federal judge of his plans just one day after prosecutors presented evidence against him in court. He said that he arrived at the decision after consulting with his family, according to ABC News.

Parnas and his co-defendant Andrey Kukushkin both pleaded not guilty to all charges. On Wednesday, Kukushkin also said that he would not testify, the news outlet noted.

Prosecutors have accused the pair of conspiring to use nearly $100,000 of a Russian financier's $1 million investment as contributions to the political campaigns of candidates they believed would serve their business interests, which include the marijuana industry and an energy company.

Defense lawyers on Tuesday requested that the judge rule that the government could not prove its charges; however, the judge declined to do so, according to ABC News.

Parnas previously worked alongside Guiliani to persuade Ukraine to launch an investigation into President Biden 's son, Hunter Biden, during the 2020 election, ABC News reported

Giuliani is currently under investigation in New York, the news outlet reported.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Rudy Giuliani, under oath, reveals baseless origins of Trump Big Lie claims

Rachel Maddow reads excerpts from the transcript of a deposition, under oath, of Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in which he explains that he can't remember but thinks some of the conspiracy theories he pushed about the 2020 election came from social media and he didn't bother to check the truthfulness of the claims from his bombshell source who claimed the election was stolen. Oct. 1, 2021.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas 'laughed' at the 'blatant corruption' when he funneled money to a Trump PAC and to try and set up a legal marijuana business in the US, federal prosecutors claim

Former Rudy Giuliani ally Lev Parnas 'laughed' as he illegally 'shoveled thousands and thousands of dollars' of foreign cash into US political races across the country, prosecutors said at the outset of the Ukrainian-American businessman's trial on Wednesday. Much of that money went into Republican campaign coffers, including a $325,000...
U.S. POLITICS
Law & Crime

Nevada’s Former Attorney General and Current Senate Hopeful Describes Pressing Ex-Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas for Money

Putting a Republican Senate hopeful under the glare of an old scandal, ex-Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt described pressing embattled former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas for donations—despite once describing him as a “clownish guy with a gold chain.”. Parnas’s attorney Joseph Bondy elicited the testimony during a grueling cross-examination...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Lev Parnas
Person
Hunter Biden
Las Vegas Sun

Testimony at Lev Parnas trial offers peek at his place in Trump’s orbit

NEW YORK — Adam Laxalt was a Republican candidate for governor of Nevada in 2018 when he bumped into Rudy Giuliani in a ballroom at Trump International Hotel in Washington. Laxalt, who, like Giuliani, was a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, accompanied Giuliani to a balcony and told him that the governor’s race was “very close.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Middletown Press

Former Giuliani Crony Lev Parnas Found Guilty on Campaign Finance Charges

Lev Parnas was found guilty on Friday on six counts of campaign finance charges related to a scheme in which he and co-conspirators funneled money from a wealthy Russian into U.S. elections. They hoped the contributions would curry favor as they tried to develop their cannabis business. “A unanimous federal...
POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lev Parnas will not testify in his own defense; jury expected to begin deliberations Thursday

A federal jury is expected to begin deliberations in the campaign finance case against Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas Thursday. Prosecutors rested the government's case against Parnas and Andrey Kukushkin midday Tuesday after calling 14 witnesses over four and a half days of testimony. After hearing closing arguments Thursday morning,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Abc News
Daily Beast

Ex-Giuliani Buddy Lev Parnas Convicted in Illegal Foreign Influence Operation

Lev Parnas, the disgraced Republican donor and former Rudy Giuliani pal, was found guilty by a New York jury Friday of making illegal campaign donations intended to influence politicians, the Associated Press reported. He was convicted on five counts of illegal campaign contributions and one count of filing a false...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump goes under oath for first time since his presidency

The attorney for Mary Trump says the dam is breaking for defendant Donald Trump, who hasn’t faced legal deposition since becoming president. “President Trump is no longer President Trump even though he keeps pretending that he is, and he’s going to have to testify in these cases,” says Theodore Boutrous, who will question Donald Trump in his lawsuit against his niece, Mary Trump.Oct. 19, 2021.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon Just Might Be Accidentally Saving America

The rusty gears driving our current constitutional crisis ratcheted another step forward on Tuesday night as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection finally cracked down on (one) GOP official flagrantly defying its demands for documents and testimony. A bipartisan majority of committee lawmakers agreed that former Trump...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

373K+
Followers
43K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy