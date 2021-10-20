CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Wildcats cruise past Ottawa for their third straight victory

By Andy Brown
louisburgsportszone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — Louisburg hasn’t had the opportunity to be on the right side of a blowout so far this season, that was until Friday. The Wildcats traveled to Ottawa and scored 33 first half points en route to a 40-13 victory over the Cyclones to give Louisburg its third straight...

louisburgsportszone.com

Comments / 0

