Wildcats cruise past Ottawa for their third straight victory

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman Madison Primeau extended her streak of games with a goal to three when she put the Orange on the scoreboard less than two minutes into the game against #3 Colgate on Saturday at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Primeau took a pass from graduate student Victoria Klimek and fired the shot in the top left corner for Syracuse's (1-4-2 overall) first goal to tie the game, 1-1. Colgate (8-0) won the game, 5-2. "I thought we had a lot more energy and a had better focus in a lot of areas today compared to our game at Colgate on Thursday," said head coach Paul Flanagan. "They are a real good team, probably one of the top teams in the East. I thought it was a good sign today that we kept battling to the final whistle. Now we have to make sure we take care of our bodies and do a good job with preparation as we begin CHA play out at Lindenwood on Friday."

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO