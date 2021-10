As a broker, a key strategy for success is staying up to date on what’s happening both in the housing market and in society more broadly. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating impact it had on many long-term senior care homes, Canadians’ desire to live in their home for as long as they can has risen significantly — and a broker on top of current trends has the opportunity to help solve this increasingly important issue facing their 55+ clientele by leveraging the CHIP Reverse Mortgage from HomeEquity Bank. This product allows clients to access up to 55% of the value of their home in tax-free funds, providing the opportunity to leverage their home equity to secure for themselves the peace of aging in place.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO