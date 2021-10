Former Spurs forward and first round pick Luka Samanic has agreed to sign a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Because Samanic was not claimed within 48 hours after he was waived on October 11, the Spurs are still on the hook for his $2.96 million salary this season. As a two-way player, he will spend a good chunk of his time with the Knicks’ G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, but in a rule carried over from last season, he is eligible to play in up to 50 games with New York this season. (Before it was 45 days, regardless of if it was gameday or not.)

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO