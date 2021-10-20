CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BNY Mellon Wealth Client Assets Up; Counting on Pershing X for Growth

financialadvisoriq.com
 9 days ago

BNY Mellon’s wealth management business saw incremental growth in assets and revenues during the latest quarter, helping income in the firm’s investment and wealth management unit rise substantially. Assets under management in BNY Mellon’s investment and wealth management unit reached $2.31 trillion by the end of September, down slightly...

financialadvisoriq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial-Planning.com

Stifel reaches record revenue and client assets after recruiting uptick

After two straight quarters of smaller recruiting at Stifel Financial, the wealth manager has returned to its usual influx of financial advisors and opened more avenues into the firm. In an earnings call with analysts after the firm disclosed its third-quarter results on Oct. 27, Stifel CEO Ron Kruszewski described...
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

RayJay’s ‘Strong Retention, Record Recruiting’ Helps Income Soar 78% YoY

Steady recruiting and healthy retention have helped Raymond James’ Private Client Group significantly grow its income despite tepid growth in client assets in its fiscal fourth quarter that ended in September. The firm had a record 8,482 Private Client Group financial advisors by the end of September, which was 69...
MARKETS
benefitspro.com

25 largest independent RIAs by client assets

Over the past decade, RIAs have grown faster than any other type of wealth management firm. Yet because more than 5,000 of them compete in the wealth management marketplace, it can be challenging to understand the different business models they employ and how these affect firms’ ability to participate in different segments of the wealth market.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bny Mellon#Wealth Management#Pershing X
financialadvisoriq.com

ESG Index Creation Explodes in Race to Match Demand

The number of ways that advisors can match portfolios to sustainability goals has exploded in recent years, with new indexes created both for benchmarking and passive market exposure. That means more ETF options, too. The number of indexes incorporating environmental, social or governance criteria rose by more than 43% in...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

ETF Insider

Welcome to this week’s ETF Insider. Bitcoin ETF sales soared out of the gate last week and sent ProShares’ rivals chasing after the first crypto strategy. But some advisors' home offices remain skeptical. We look at some early lessons from the launch. We also dig into what the explosion of ESG benchmarks from providers like S&P and MSCI means for ETF development – and what it doesn't show.
STOCKS
financialadvisoriq.com

Ameriprise CEO Says Hiring the ‘Right Advisors’ is Lifting Productivity

Ameriprise Financial chief executive officer Jim Cracchiolo is doubling down on the firm’s approach to advisor recruitment: quality and experience over quantity. The firm is targeting “experienced, productive advisors,” like the 104 advisors the firm added to its ranks in the third quarter, Cracchiolo said during an earnings call with analysts and media.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

BNY Mellon boosts minimum pay to $18 per hour

Bank of New York Mellon announced Thursday that it is raising its minimum pay rate in the U.S. from $16.50 to $18 per hour, effective Dec. 1. The new rate starts immediately for new hires. The New York-based trust and custody giant, which employs thousands in the Pittsburgh region, becomes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
financialadvisoriq.com

Ameriprise Advice and Wealth Unit's Earnings Soar 43% YoY

Ameriprise Financial’s advice and wealth management unit added dozens of advisors in the third quarter but its asset growth slowed, while a drop in operating expenses helped push up earnings significantly. The company added 104 experienced advisors during the latest quarter, which Ameriprise attributes to “excellent advisor retention.”. But the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Financial-Planning.com

UBS to launch new digital wealth service among workplace clients

After its fourth straight quarter of record profit before taxes, the Global Wealth Management Americas unit of UBS plans to reach for more U.S. clients with a new digital service. In keeping with recent trends at UBS, the wirehouse saw a net loss to its headcount of financial advisors but...
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

Ameriprise Wealth Management Assets Grow 22% As Recruiting Picks Up

Ameriprise Financial reported strong organic growth in its advice and wealth segment in its third quarter 2021 results, with total client assets up 22% year-over-year to $811 billion. Total client inflows were $10 billion during the quarter, bolstered by a 65% increase in advisory flows and a 16% increase in brokerage activity.
MARKETS
SmartAsset

What Is an Investment Consultant?

An investment consultant is a financial professional who advises clients on financial goals. They support both individual and larger business clients in setting and meeting these short- and long-term goals. In a nutshell, investment consultants are trusted professionals who help … Continue reading → The post What Is an Investment Consultant? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
World Bank Blogs

The Changing Wealth of Nations 2021 : Managing Assets for the Future

It is now clear that a narrow focus on the growth of gross domestic product (GDP) is insufficient to achieve humanity’s aspirations for sustainable prosperity. Wellfunctioning ecosystems and educated populations are requisites for sustainable wellbeing. These and other too-often-neglected ingredients of national wealth must be addressed if the development path is to be sustainable. The Changing Wealth of Nations 2021: Managing Assets for the Future provides the most comprehensive accounting of the wealth of nations, an in-depth analysis of the evolution of wealth, and pathways to build wealth for the future. This report—and the accompanying global database—firmly establishes comprehensive wealth as a measure of sustainability and a key component of country analytics. It expands the coverage of wealth accounts and improves our understanding of the quality of all assets, notably, natural capital. Wealth—the stock of produced, natural, and human capital—is measured as the sum of assets that yield a stream of benefits over time. Changes in the wealth of nations matter because they reflect the change in countries’ assets that underpin future income. Countries regularly track GDP as an indicator of their economic progress, but not wealth, and national wealth has a more direct and long-term impact on people’s lives. This report provides a new set of tools and analysis to help policy makers navigate risks and to guide collective action. Wealth accounts can be applied in macroeconomic analysis to areas of major policy concern such as climate change and natural resource management. This report can be used to look beyond GDP, to gauge nations’ economic well-being, and to promote sustainable prosperity.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Operational Restructuring SM - Asset & Wealth Mgt-Flexible Contracts

This role is open specifically for people who are looking to work on a flexible contract. We know everyone’s lives are different and that traditional working patterns may not be quite right for you. Whether you’ve taken a career break, had time out to support family or are looking to balance your career with another passion of yours, we can offer you a flexible contract to work the pattern that suits you.
ECONOMY
financialadvisoriq.com

UBS Americas Profit Jumps as Firm Readies US Digital Wealth Manager

UBS Global Wealth Management Americas reported strong recurring net fee and net interest income that has bolstered its profits substantially — and the company now has ambitious plans to grow its U.S. wealth management digital footprint. Fee-generating assets in the Americas unit rose slightly to $848 billion, up from $845...
MARKETS
pymnts

Ireland Should Adopt Crypto Regs, BNY Mellon Says

Corporate investment banking company BNY Mellon has encouraged Ireland’s finance ministry to adopt cryptocurrency rules while the European Union regulations are still underway, according to a Sunday (Oct. 24) report from Irish Independent. BNY Mellon representatives purportedly met with the Irish Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán...
ECONOMY
financialadvisoriq.com

Neuberger, BlockFi to Build Crypto Entity

A version of this story previously ran in Financial Advisor IQ's sister publication, Ignites. Cryptocurrency lending company BlockFi has partnered with Neuberger Berman to develop a suite of forthcoming crypto-focused products, the firms announced Monday. The suite will be housed under a new entity, BlockFi nb, and will be aimed...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy