NBA

Boston Celtics: What Grant Williams starting for opener means for lineup

By Andrew Hughes
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics will be starting a surprising fifth man tonight. In fact, it’s so surprising that this man wasn’t even on the Houdini’s radar when trying to project the mystery man in the starting five given Al Horford’s absence. Grant Williams–not Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, or Dennis Schroder–will...

hardwoodhoudini.com

CelticsBlog

If this, then that: three predictions for the Celtics starting lineup and rotation

IF Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are better playmakers, THEN Aaron Nesmith starts. For Brown and Tatum to make plays, someone has to be finishing them. That means adding shooting around that dynamic duo. We haven’t yet seen Nesmith start next to Brown and Tatum. When the Celtics did go small last Monday, Ime Udoka opted for Juancho Hernangomez at the four. That’s still a possibility and with COVID putting Brown and Al Horford into the league’s health and safety protocols, there won’t be a dress rehearsal for whomever Ime Udoka starts next Wednesday.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: C’s open roster spot with Jabari Parker release

On Sunday afternoon, various NBA insiders reported the release of former #2 overall draft pick Jabari Parker, just three days before the Boston Celtics’ season opener against the Knicks. This leaves Boston with one open roster spot, having their pick of the litter on who to fill it with. Parker...
NBA
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown back and Grant Williams getting a start in tonight's season opener

As expected center Robert Williams and point guard Marcus Smart will Jayson Tatum in tonight's starting line-up versus old friends Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, and the New York Knicks. Al Horford is still out due to COVID, but in a welcome surprise Jaylen Brown will be back tonight. That leaves...
NBA
chatsports.com

Grant Williams and Romeo Langford draw starts in Miami

Two of the biggest question marks heading into training camp were Romeo Langford and Grant Williams. After disappointing sophomore seasons, they’ve not just shown flashes in the preseason, but consistency throughout and tonight in Miami, they’ll get a chance with the starting lineup. With Jaylen Brown still in the league’s...
NBA
State
New York State
lineups.com

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks 10/20/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (10/20/21) It is the beginning of the NBA season, and right from the jump, we are blessed with a terrific game between two Atlantic Division rivals: the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Boston lost two starters to the Knicks this off-season: Kemba Walker to free agency and Evan Fournier in a sign-and-trade. The Celtics have seen a ton of change in the past few months as they lost Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations, and then head coach Brad Stevens replaced him. Then, Stevens decided to hire Ime Udoka as the new head coach of the Celtics. Meanwhile, the Knicks have a new-look roster after they added Walker and Fournier to try and help their perimeter scoring issue, which ultimately limited their potential last year. Boston and New York each had similarly disappointing 2021 playoff appearances that ended in five games. In terms of the future, the Knicks have the clearer path, in my opinion, though. Boston will be without the services of Al Horford due to a positive COVID diagnosis, while Brown’s status is still up in the air. He should play but might be on a minutes restriction, which helps the Knicks immensely.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics' starting lineup vs. Knicks includes surprise addition

Ime Udoka isn't afraid to buck convention, it appears. The new Celtics head coach revealed Boston's starting lineup ahead of Wednesday night's season opener against the New York Knicks, and one member of the group might raise some eyebrows. Here's the starting five:. PG Marcus Smart. SG Jaylen Brown. SF...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: What’s next for Garrison Mathews after Cs release?

Garrison Mathews is no longer a member of the Boston Celtics after being cut Saturday following the team’s final preseason game on Friday night. He pitched in five points in five minutes in a 121-100 loss to the Miami Heat in a game that was missing Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams.
NBA
USA Today

WATCH: Should the Boston Celtics use wings or bigs to start at the four?

While it seems fairly certain the Boston Celtics will try out their updated iteration of the dreaded “double big” starting lineup featuring big men Al Horford and Robert Williams III, but that doesn’t mean the Celtics will stick with that lineup if other permutations prove more effective. With no lack...
NBA
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Houdini
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Marcus Smart
ESPN

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets start for opener after positive COVID-19 test

NEW YORK -- Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8, started Wednesday's opener against the New York Knicks. Brown, who had been listed as questionable on Tuesday afternoon, said he had "some mild symptoms for the most part," including some breathing issues that he used meditation to navigate through.
NBA
FanSided

Potential Boston Celtics opening night starting five if Al Horford doesn’t play

Al Horford is no lock to be in the Boston Celtics starting lineup opening night…or even in the rotation at all. A COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols stint could be the undoing of any opening night return for Horford in green. Head coach Ime Udoka said it’s going to be “very close” in regards to whether he’ll make it back into the lineup.
NBA
Yardbarker

Gabrielle Union takes shot at Celtics, says Boston started superteam era

Gabrielle Union may have been a Clover in “Bring It On,” but she is no fan of the Boston Celtics. Union, actress and wife of ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, dissed the Celtics this week in an interview on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast (h/t Heat Nation). Union spoke on the Heat’s “Big Three” era of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh and said that it was really Boston that started the whole “superteam” movement in the modern NBA.
NBA
#The Boston Celtics#The New York Knicks#Cs#Covid Health And Safety
NESN

How Grant Williams Will Approach Bigger Role As COVID-19 Ravages Celtics

The spotlight will be on Grant Williams and other younger players as the Boston Celtics face the Orlando Magic in preseason action Wednesday, considering six players worthy of Boston’s starting rotation are ruled out for the game. While he’ll eventually have to share some of that spotlight with players like...
NBA
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Bradley Beal worst-case scenarios, Josh Richardson trade outlook, Robert Williams preseason development

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. B Robb, thanks for your impeccable coverage. My mailbag question: What is a worst, worst-case scenario: Beal is traded to Philly for Ben Simmons, or Beal maintains his commitment with DC, signs supermax. (All this of course assumes that the Celtics are still pursuing Beal or another star at the deadline or next summer). Thanks, Will.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: B/R wants to see ultra-small lineup from Cs

The wait is finally over — Boston Celtics basketball is officially back!. After a rather long and busy four months of inaction, the Cs find themselves taking to the court Wednesday for their regular-season tip-off matchup against divisional rival, the New York Knicks. Like many fans, we at the Houdini...
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics Notebook: Payton Pritchard will play in season opener and no Boston captain selected yet

While the Celtics deal with some uncertainty — both from their roster and COVID-19 issues — they will have at least some clarity come their season opener Wednesday. Payton Pritchard said he will play Wednesday, though he’ll be wearing a mask after he broke his nose last week in the preseason game against the Magic. Pritchard missed the second half of the game after he was hit in the face.
NBA
Sports
NESN

Why Grant Williams Got Benched In Celtics’ Final Preseason Game Vs. Heat

Grant Williams was benched for a period of time during the Boston Celtics’ final preseason game against the Miami Heat. In the third quarter of what ended up being a 121-100 loss, Williams committed an offensive foul, then argued a call with the officials allowing Bam Adebayo get an easy dunk in transition.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics Talk: Overreactions to Boston's wild season-opener

The Boston Celtics' wild season opener vs. the New York Knicks left us with plenty to react to, but Jaylen Brown tops the list. The All-Star wing dropped a career-high 46 points in Boston's 138-134 overtime loss. The effort helped make up for a rough season debut from Jayson Tatum, who tallied 20 points but shot just 7 for 30 from the field and 2 for 15 from 3-point range.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: What can we learn from the Boston Celtics opener loss to the New York Knicks?

With most teams in the NBA still trying to get their bearings several games into the regular season, it is an uphill battle to find a lot of meaning in the sole contest the Boston Celtics have played in their 2021-22 season schedule to date, a double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden that saw the Celtics go into the red to start the season.
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Al Horford returns to the lineup for C’s home opener

Their latest brush with COVID considered, it didn’t take the Celtics long to put what they wanted on the floor at the start of a game. Al Horford was cleared to play Friday night against Toronto, 11 days after testing positive for the coronavirus and going into the NBA’s health and safety protocol. Jaylen Brown’s return from COVID set off fireworks Wednesday in New York in the form of a 46-point, 46-minute performance.
NBA
