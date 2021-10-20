CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Historic Capitol to host movie night Oct. 28

By WTXL Digital Staff
 7 days ago
The Historic Capitol Museum will host a movie night following the Capitol Police Trunk or Treat event in the Capitol Courtyard on Oct. 28.

The movie, Disney's Coco, will begin around 7 p.m., guests are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs or blanket for seating in the courtyard and picnic dinners are welcome.

Snacks are free, along with the movie, and guests are asked to arrive early to set up their spot. The Museum will also be open to visitors to see exhibits after hours.

The Trunk or Treat event will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

