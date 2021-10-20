CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U-M Receives $13.8M for New Infectious Disease Research Center

By Jake Bekemeyer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, most researchers agree that it won’t be the last pandemic. In response, the Biosciences Initiative at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is awarding $13.8 million over five years to the new Michigan Center for Infectious Disease Threats....

Fox News

Dr. Marty Makary On Johns Hopkins Led Covid Natural Immunity Study

Dr. Marty Makary, Fox News Contributor, Surgeon, and A Professor Of Health Policy At The Johns Hopkins School Of Public Health joined the Guy Benson Show to talk about the John Hopkins led study on covid-19 natural immunity. Dr. Makary talked about the study saying,. “Yes. We’ve invited people on...
SCIENCE
Cleveland.com

Case Western Reserve University receives $16 million federal grant for new research center on substance use and HIV

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Case Western Reserve University has received a $16 million, five-year federal grant to launch a multi-institutional research effort dedicated to understanding the relationship between substance use and HIV. The Case Western Reserve University Center for Excellence on the Impact of Substance Use on HIV will be established...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Climate science research at U-M, MSU receives federal funding through NOAA

Federal funding will bolster ongoing climate change research at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University for the next five years. Researchers at the two largest state universities recently received $5.4 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to continue their study of climate change. The federal grant dollars will fund the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments – often called by acronym GLISA – where researchers pursue climate science data that helps community leaders make resilient decisions and plan for future changes.
MICHIGAN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic, U of Minnesota get $19.4M for heart disparity research center

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis have received a five-year, $19.4 million grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities to create a research center aimed at reducing heart health disparities. The Center for Chronic Disease Reduction and Equity Promotion Across Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
constructforstl.org

SIUE Biofuel Research Center to Expand Lab Capabilities With $1.9M State Grant

From St. Louis INNO: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has been awarded $1.9 million in state funding to expand lab capabilities at its National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center (NCERC). The grant is from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Rebuild Illinois Wet Lab Capital program, an initiative to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dbusiness.com

U-M Researchers Identify Target for Potential New Cancer Treatment

Researchers at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor have discovered something at the subcellular level that could lead to a new cancer treatment, the institution announced. In their ongoing quest to battle cancer, scientists are focused on finding the malfunctioning machinery within cancer cells that can be targeted using small molecule pharmaceuticals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
EurekAlert

Albert Einstein Cancer Center researcher receives NCI Outstanding Investigator Award to study two deadly blood diseases

October 27, 2021—(BRONX, NY)—Ulrich G. Steidl, M.D., Ph.D., co-director of the Blood Cancer Institute and associate director of basic science at the Albert Einstein Cancer Center (AECC), has received a prestigious Outstanding Investigator Award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). This award is accompanied by a seven-year, $7 million grant to study the molecular and cellular mechanisms that lead to two related blood diseases, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Dr. Steidl is one of only 17 recipients of this award in 2021, which is given to accomplished leaders in cancer research who provide significant contributions in their field. The ultimate goal of this research is to develop new treatments and cures for these usually fatal disorders.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

'Nearer the bench than the Beltway': An appeal for thoughtful regulation of infectious disease research

COVID-19 has killed close to 5 million people worldwide, and the crisis has given rise to uncertainties about both the origins of the virus and how to respond to future pandemics. Much of the uncertainty swirls around responsibility and risk: How should scientists conduct infectious disease research now? Experts in a range of disciplines including political science, arms control, and biology have called for tighter regulation of the enterprise, with some calling for an end to certain areas—like "gain of function" investigations—altogether.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The high burden of infectious disease

Human and economic costs highlight the need for fresh approaches in research. Catherine Armitage is chief editor of Nature Index. You have full access to this article via your institution. COVID-19 brings increased urgency to confronting the societal and scientific challenges posed by infectious disease. In 2020, as the pandemic...
SCIENCE
techstartups.com

Scientists discover a new covid variant that evades both the mRNA and DNA vaccines, could potentially lead to vicious vaccine cycle: Endless ‘variants,’ endless ‘boosters’

What are the odds of Covid 19 mutating without end, becoming endemic, and requiring new vaccines with no end sight? After ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7 billion doses administered worldwide, the unprecedented campaign to get everyone vaccinated has not eradicated the deadly virus. Just like...
SCIENCE
umn.edu

Institute for brain development opening this November at the U of M

Opening November 1, the new Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain (MIDB) brings together an unmatched depth and breadth of expertise focused on understanding how young brains develop and applies that knowledge during the periods when the biggest difference can be made. MIDB’s mission is to advance brain health from the earliest stages of development across the lifespan, and to support each person’s journey as a valued community member.
HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
umich.edu

U-M pharmacologist Lori Isom elected to the National Academy of Medicine

Lori Isom, professor and chair of the University of Michigan Medical School’s Department of Pharmacology, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors for a clinician and scientist. Isom is the Maurice H. Seevers Collegiate Professor of Pharmacology, professor of molecular and integrative physiology...
SCIENCE
umich.edu

U-M researchers debut robotically fabricated timber structure at Matthaei Botanical Gardens

A new structure at the University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens brings leading-edge fabrication research to the public space. Led by Arash Adel, assistant professor of architecture at U-M’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, the timber pavilion—known as Robotically Fabricated Structure, or RFS—explores new responsible and precise methods of construction.
ANN ARBOR, MI
umich.edu

Latino Michiganders: Key findings from U-M Poverty Solutions

As National Hispanic Heritage Month, which celebrates the culture and contributions of Latinos in the U.S., comes to a close, Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan highlights key data from its research that relates to Latinos living in Michigan. 33%. The percentage of Latinos in Detroit who would feel...
MICHIGAN STATE

