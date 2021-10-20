U-M Receives $13.8M for New Infectious Disease Research Center

October 27, 2021—(BRONX, NY)—Ulrich G. Steidl, M.D., Ph.D., co-director of the Blood Cancer Institute and associate director of basic science at the Albert Einstein Cancer Center (AECC), has received a prestigious Outstanding Investigator Award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). This award is accompanied by a seven-year, $7 million grant to study the molecular and cellular mechanisms that lead to two related blood diseases, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Dr. Steidl is one of only 17 recipients of this award in 2021, which is given to accomplished leaders in cancer research who provide significant contributions in their field. The ultimate goal of this research is to develop new treatments and cures for these usually fatal disorders.
