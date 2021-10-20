Talking basketball and more with community leader Brandon Morris

The tide of sports is changing. And no, we’re not just talking about players hitting the league earlier; it’s more about them using their agency. Gone are the days when teams expect young talented players to attend legacy schools that benefit from their likeness. Some ballers are opting to go play overseas instead of playing in college like LaMelo Ball, while others would rather hone their skills in the G League like Jalen Green. But Hercy Miller, son of rap legend and entrepreneur Master P has another idea– embracing the culture of HBCUs. We previously learned that Miller choosing an HBCU was a decision he made on his own, and his father recognized that his son wanted to make a difference.

