Rock Island County, IL

Fact Check: If you’ve already had COVID, why should you get the vaccine?

By Jenna Jackson
KWQC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KWQC) - A TV6 viewer reached out, asking the following: “I’m not an anti-vax person but I’m looking for facts on natural antibodies. I have been tested and have antibodies and sense the vaccine is supposed to make your body produce these why would I or should I get the shot...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 3

Ricardo Perez
7d ago

FACT CHECK THE FAUX CHECKER!! One glaring source of distress is Big Pharma’s exemption from any sort of liability. Likewise, the FDA has sovereign immunity. Publicly stated or not, mass-vaxxing with no accountability is indeed troublesome to many. “The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a large Israeli study that some scientists wish came with a ‘Don’t try this at home’ label,” Science reported Thursday. “The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely than vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized with serious COVID-19.”Put another way, vaccinated individuals were 27 times more likely to get a symptomatic COVID infection than those with natural immunity from COVID.

Reply
4
