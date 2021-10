Welcome to New York Rangers Weekly! Among the trending topics we will look at are the new additions to the roster that will debut and the alternate captains that were named earlier this week. It is opening week in the NHL, and the Rangers have four games on tap during the first week of their 2021-22 schedule. The Rangers finished 4-2 during the exhibition portion of their season and will look to begin the regular season on a positive note. The first week of the schedule includes a road game versus the Washington Capitals, followed by the home opener against the Dallas Stars, and two more away games against the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Let’s look at some of the trends with the first week of the season upon us.

