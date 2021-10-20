CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Court docs: Cat killed in April given away online by woman who ‘didn’t agree’ with cat being let outside

By Mackenzie Moore
 7 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Court documents detailed what allegedly led to the torture and killing of a cat in April, whose body was left in a Johnson City funeral home parking lot.

An affidavit from Washington County General Sessions Court stated that the cat’s owner had left her indoor/outdoor cat in the care of a friend while she was out of town.

The document noted that the friend let the cat out as usual, but contacted the cat’s owner on April 16 after the cat did not return.

The orange and white tabby was later found dead, with back paws bound, multiple stab wounds and a bloody screwdriver left near the body.

The affidavit revealed what transpired from the time the cat went missing until its body was discovered.

A woman had taken the cat after it was let out, the affidavit said, and gave it away on Craigslist because “she did not agree with how [the friend] was taking care of the cat.”

Fingerprints from tape used to bind the cat’s legs led TBI detectives to identify Deamion Robert Davis, 19, of Johnson City, as a suspect.

Davis was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty and is currently awaiting his arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

