Matt Brown has issues with the way Jim West offered advice to Aspen Ladd during her fight at UFC Vegas 40, but not in the way most might suspect. The main event ended with Ladd dropping a unanimous decision to Norma Dumont. Perhaps the biggest storyline afterward was the way West, Ladd’s coach and boyfriend, spoke to his fighter between rounds. At one point, he bluntly told Ladd, “Please tell me what you’re doing … you have to get into the f*cking fight.”

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO