CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House officials announce details to vaccinate every child in the US age 5-11

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJ8o6_0cXA6fwe00

White House officials announced today they are ready to hit the ground running when it comes to vaccinating children between ages 5 and 11 against COVID-19.

The White House says enough of the Pfizer vaccine has been secured to provide shots to every child in the age range in the United States. But it first must be authorized for use by the FDA and the CDC.

“As soon as the vaccine is authorized by the FDA, we will begin shipping millions of doses nationwide,” says Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

WHAT'S NEXT: What parents need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11?

Access will be key in vaccinating children whose parents are on board, so more than 25,000 pediatricians and primary care providers have already signed on to administer the shots to kids.

White House officials say tens of thousands of pharmacies that are already administering shots to adults are also ready, as are hundreds of school and community-based clinics, which will be funded by FEMA.

“Importantly, we worked with Pfizer to modify the packaging of the pediatric dosage to make it easier for pediatricians, family doctors and other providers to provide vaccines to children,” says Zients.

This includes smaller needles, and while today’s announcement primarily focused on children, Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to push for all Americans to get vaccinated.

“We have 66 million people in the U.S. who are eligible for vaccine and are not yet vaccinated,” says Dr. Facui. “It is not too late.  So please, please, get vaccinated.”

Federal regulators, the FDA and CDC will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving the shots to kids.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

White House Rolls Out Plan to Vaccinate Kids Ages 5-11

Earlier this week the Biden Administration announced it's plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA's expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfzier have all been collecting data on their vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 but only...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
fox10phoenix.com

US details plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

WASHINGTON - Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parents Magazine

White House Unveils Plans to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine to Children Ages 5-11

COVID-19 is still spreading around the country, and everyone 12 and up is now eligible for vaccination. With pediatric clinical trial results coming in, experts predict that younger children ages 5-11 may get the go-ahead in the coming weeks. This decision is currently under consideration by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who are hosting independent advisory committee meetings in the coming weeks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The White House#Americans
News 12

CDC: Some immunocompromised people may need a 4th COVID-19 shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says certain people who are immunocompromised may need a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot. The news comes as research showed another booster dose enhanced their antibody response to the vaccine. COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data. SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

Children 5-11 may be able to get COVID-19 shot next week

Many children may be able to get a COVID-19 shot next week. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to sign off on 5- to 11-year-olds getting the Pfizer vaccine within the next few days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide next whether to sign off on the plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WJTV 12

Attorneys general send letter to president over vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and 20 other attorneys general from across the country are challenging the Biden Administration’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The attorneys general said they want the president to halt his implementation of the mandate. “I have serious concerns about the President’s federal contractor vaccine mandate,” […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
News 12

News 12

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy