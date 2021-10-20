White House officials announce details to vaccinate every child in the US age 5-11

White House officials announced today they are ready to hit the ground running when it comes to vaccinating children between ages 5 and 11 against COVID-19.

The White House says enough of the Pfizer vaccine has been secured to provide shots to every child in the age range in the United States. But it first must be authorized for use by the FDA and the CDC.

“As soon as the vaccine is authorized by the FDA, we will begin shipping millions of doses nationwide,” says Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

Access will be key in vaccinating children whose parents are on board, so more than 25,000 pediatricians and primary care providers have already signed on to administer the shots to kids.

White House officials say tens of thousands of pharmacies that are already administering shots to adults are also ready, as are hundreds of school and community-based clinics, which will be funded by FEMA.

“Importantly, we worked with Pfizer to modify the packaging of the pediatric dosage to make it easier for pediatricians, family doctors and other providers to provide vaccines to children,” says Zients.

This includes smaller needles, and while today’s announcement primarily focused on children, Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to push for all Americans to get vaccinated.

“We have 66 million people in the U.S. who are eligible for vaccine and are not yet vaccinated,” says Dr. Facui. “It is not too late. So please, please, get vaccinated.”

Federal regulators, the FDA and CDC will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving the shots to kids.