Ohio readies for vaccine approval in kids 5 to 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health is preparing for federal approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Formal authorization of the vaccination is expected in about two weeks. More than 25,000 providers, as well as thousands of retail pharmacies, have signed up to administer the shot to kids.

Ohio health officials said they have informed providers to be ready to start vaccinating shortly after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants approval and the Centers for Disease Control issues its recommendations. The state’s efforts also include partnerships with 260 school districts across the state and vaccine clinics in schools.

Nearly 43 percent of Ohioans ages 12 to 17 have started the vaccination process, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

In addition, the Ohio Vax-2-School , which will provide $2 million in scholarships, will be expanded to include children ages 5 to 11 years old. Currently, Ohioans ages 12 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register to win one of five $100,000 scholarships and one of 50 $10,000 scholarships. They can be used at an Ohio college, university, trade school or career programs.

