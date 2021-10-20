CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
O’Mara, Senate GOP Call on Immediate Suspension of NY’s Gas Tax

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 7 days ago
Members of the Senate Republican Conference, including local representatives Tom O’Mara and Pamela Helming, are calling for the immediate suspension of the state’s gas tax, which is one of the nation’s highest. The lawmakers are also continuing to voice opposition to legislation under consideration by the state Legislature’s Democratic majorities that...

FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Democrats to Hold Rally Friday

The Cayuga County Democratic Committee plans to hold a get-out-the-vote rally for members of their party on Friday. The 5 o’clock rally at the party’s committee headquarters on East Genesee Street in Auburn will feature State Senator John Mannion. A number of local candidates will be on hand as well.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Governor Won’t Commit to COVID Vaccine Mandate for Kids

With the anticipated approval from the CDC coming as early as next month for kids between the ages of five and 11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Kathy Hochul was asked Wednesday if she will issue a mandate for kids to get vaccinated. New York has more than...
KIDS
FL Radio Group

NY GOP Chairman Stops in Auburn Urging “No” Vote on Ballot Propositions

New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy made a stop in Auburn Monday as part of his “Just Say No” tour, which highlights the Party’s opposition to November election ballot propositions related to election integrity. Langworthy is urging no votes on Proposition One, which repeals and amends portions of a 2014 state constitutional amendment that created a redistricting commission and Propositions Three and Four which call for same-day voter registration and permanently expanding absentee ballots to any voter regardless of excuse.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Gallahan Calls on Governor to Lower CDL Age Training Requirements

Local Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan and several of his Assembly Minority colleagues have written a letter calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign Assembly Bill 6295-A into law, which would lower the age of becoming a commercial driver from 21 to 18 years old by establishing a Class A commercial driver’s license (CDL) young adult training program.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Environmental Advocates Claim to Have Received “Threatening Letters” From Greenidge CEO

Two environmental advocates from the Finger Lakes claim they have received threatening letters from Dale Irwin, the CEO of Greenidge Generation, LLC. According to an email sent Tuesday from Seneca Lake Guardian, the two unidentified advocates will testify and release the letters at Wednesday’s state Assembly Hearing on Cryptocurrency Mining in Albany. The email claims that one of the letters by the CEO concludes: “Should it continue, we will explore pursuit of any and all legal remedies available to our company.”
ADVOCACY
FL Radio Group

Yates County Has State’s Lowest Unemployment Rate in September

Yates County recorded the state’s lowest jobless rate in September. According to numbers released by the Department of Labor on Tuesday, Yates County’s unemployment was recorded at 3.2-percent for last month. Schuyler County’s unemployment for September was 4.1-percent, Steuben County’s was 4.3-percent, Ontario County’s 3.6-percent, and Tompkins County 3.5-percent. The...
YATES COUNTY, NY
Tom O'mara
Kathy Hochul
FL Radio Group

AIM Photonics Awarded $321 Million for Silicon Photonics

Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the American Institute of Manufacturing Photonics has secured a new seven-year cooperative agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Research Foundation of the State University of New York, which includes support totaling more than $321 million. The funding includes $165 million awarded...
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Gov. Hochul Makes Stop in Southern Tier Monday

Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday visited the Southern Tier for the grand opening of Binghamton University’s Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in the Village of Johnson City. The State has invested a total of $287 million to complete the 13-acre Health Sciences Campus in downtown Johnson City, which includes Decker College, and STEM Education Initiatives at Binghamton University. The now completed, six-story, 112,000 square foot, learning facility is located inside of the repurposed Endicott Johnson Shoe Box Factory. Once a 97,000 square foot structure, the project included the construction of a 15,000 square foot addition to the original building. More than 130 faculty and staff are employed across Decker College, which has more than 700 students (undergraduate and graduate). There are more than 6,000 Decker College alumni across the world, many of whom are serving their communities as leading clinicians, researchers, educators, and administrators.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

New Laws Aim to Help Previous Convicted Felons

A series of new legislation affecting the rights of previously convicted felons in New York State was signed into law Friday. One law allows previous convicted felons to become the executor of a family estate. Previously, anyone convicted of a felony was barred from this. Another piece of legislation allows those on parole to work night shifts or other work occurring during curfew times. A third law now allows those on supervised release to protest work related labor conditions, something previously not written into New York’s law books.
POLITICS
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

