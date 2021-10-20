O’Mara, Senate GOP Call on Immediate Suspension of NY’s Gas Tax

Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday visited the Southern Tier for the grand opening of Binghamton University’s Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in the Village of Johnson City. The State has invested a total of $287 million to complete the 13-acre Health Sciences Campus in downtown Johnson City, which includes Decker College, and STEM Education Initiatives at Binghamton University. The now completed, six-story, 112,000 square foot, learning facility is located inside of the repurposed Endicott Johnson Shoe Box Factory. Once a 97,000 square foot structure, the project included the construction of a 15,000 square foot addition to the original building. More than 130 faculty and staff are employed across Decker College, which has more than 700 students (undergraduate and graduate). There are more than 6,000 Decker College alumni across the world, many of whom are serving their communities as leading clinicians, researchers, educators, and administrators.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO