Mask restrictions lifted for vaccinated teachers

By Jason Stein ’22
inklingsnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaples High School teachers are no longer required to wear masks in the classroom, starting on Oct. 20. The CT Department of Public Health is permitting this option for all vaccinated teachers of grades seven-12, as long as the teacher is in the front of the room. While...

www.inklingsnews.com

Daily Athenaeum

WVU to relax mask mandate again, lifts restrictions for out-of-state travelers

West Virginia University announced it will ease certain indoor mask requirements beginning Thursday, Oct. 21. Students and employees, regardless of vaccination status, will only be required to wear masks in classroom and lab settings. The University cited the states decreasing hospitalization and infection rates as a reason for the decision.
Boston

Hopkinton High becomes first school in Massachusetts to lift mask mandate for the vaccinated

"We're not going to be at a better time than now." Hopkinton High School is lifting its indoor mask mandate — at least for now. During a meeting Thursday night, the Hopkinton School Committee approved a three-week trial allowing vaccinated students and staff to go maskless indoors, after reaching the state’s required 80 percent COVID-19 vaccination threshold.
The Free Press - TFP

NIH Director Violated Agency Policy By ‘Intentionally’ Misrepresenting Natural COVID Immunity Study, Watchdog Alleges

National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
erienewsnow.com

Gov. Wolf: Kids' Vaccinations Key to Lifting Mask Order

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said making the COVID-19 vaccine available to younger kids could be a key step in lifting the statewide mask order for schools. Wolf said with the COVID-19 vaccine getting closer to approval for kids ages 5 to 11, he will revisit the state's mask order for schools "soon."
Inquirer and Mirror

Mask mandate lifted, but not in schools

(Oct. 28, 2021) While the Nantucket Board of Health voted unanimously last Thursday to end the island-wide indoor mask mandate, effective immediately, it has been extended until at least Jan. 15 in the public schools. The decision was made by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday, and...
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
theeastcountygazette.com

Only Eligible Household to Receive SNAP Benefits in November. Avail Them NOW!

The supplemental benefits will be available to households receiving SNAP benefits in November 2021. SNAP benefits are similar to those that were provided to households using the benefits in previous months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the Mississippi Department of Human Services Monday morning.
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Nightmare: Going From Pandemic To Endemic

There’s a massive difference between a pandemic and an endemic, and experts weigh in when the covid pandemic could turn endemic. Vox.com is analyzing the issue and they recently posted an article about the subject. The article begins by noting the fact that the broad consensus among experts is that...
