CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

By Cory Renauer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Key Points

  • Today, Radius Health told investors its experimental breast cancer drug elacestrant significantly improved progression-free survival for patients with advanced-stage breast cancer in a phase 3 trial.
  • Elacestrant provided a significant benefit for patients who had tumors harboring estrogen receptor 1 mutations, and for the overall population.

What happened

Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS), a biopharmaceutical company, are soaring today in response to positive clinical-trial data. Investors excited about elacestrant, an experimental new cancer treatment Radius Health is developing in partnership with the Menarini Group, an Italian company, pushed the stock up 48.8% shortly after the market opened. The stock was still up 34.6% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

So what

Elacestrant is an experimental therapy for breast cancer patients who have tumors that express lots of estrogen receptors but lack receptors for human epidermal growth factor. In the phase 3 Emerald trial with ER+/HER- patients, treatment with elacestrant significantly reduced the risk of death or worsening disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5EBz_0cXA6G4b00
Image source: Getty Images.

Elacestrant is a potential first-in-class selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD). Luckily, it provided a progression-free survival benefit for the overall population and not just the group of patients with tumors that harbor estrogen receptor 1 mutations.

This is a big deal for Radius Health because sales of its lead product, Tymlos, have been somewhat disappointing. The osteoporosis drug reduced patients' long-term risk of vertebral fractures by 87% during trials leading to its approval in 2017. Sales of the daily injection, though, still aren't strong enough to make ends meet.

Now what

Today's news is a step in the right direction, but Radius Health still hasn't shared the important details. The biotech company will present in-depth results from the Emerald study at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium scheduled for this December.

Radius Health finished June with about $100 million in cash after burning through $33 million in the first half of 2021. Unfortunately, the losses will likely continue. Revenue from Tymlos fell to $97 million from $98 million in the first half of 2020.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Today

Novavax filed for authorization of COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 in the U.K. The company now expects to soon complete regulatory submissions in other key markets. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were jumping 6.1% higher as of 10:48 a.m. EDT on Wednesday after rising as much as 15.8% earlier in the morning. The nice gain came following the company's announcement that it has filed for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 to the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Nurix Therapeutics Stock Soared More Than 21% Wednesday

Nurix Therapeutics jumped up nearly $5 a share on Wednesday. The company just released data from a phase 1a trial for its lead BTK inhibitor therapy. The company does not yet have any marketed drugs. What happened. Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) stock soared more than 21% on Wednesday. The stock, which...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

A World Health Organization committee is meeting today about Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Covaxin. Investors are excited about this meeting even though Ocugen won't directly benefit if Covaxin wins EUL. What happened. Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) jumped 7% on Monday after the biotech released positive data from a key clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. Moderna said interim data from a phase 2/3 study suggested its vaccine demonstrated "a robust neutralizing antibody response" in kids aged 6 to 11 after two 50-microgram doses. Critically, the drug also demonstrated "a favorable safety profile."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Estrogen Receptor#Stock#Radius Health#Rdus#The Menarini Group#Italian#Serd#Emerald
The Motley Fool

Why 23andMe Stock Dropped Today

Shares of 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) stock slipped in Friday morning trading after the genetic data miner announced that it will spend $400 million to acquire on-demand online medical care and pharmacy services platform Lemonaid Health (not to be confused with Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), the insurance provider). As of 11 a.m. EDT,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Yext Stock Surged Higher This Week

Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT), a software company that helps improve search data, charged higher this week, gaining as much as 12%. As of 1:53 p.m. EDT on Friday, the stock was up 10.2%. Investors were reacting positively to the company's entry into the fintech arena. So what. Early this week,...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

ADMA Stock: Why It Fell Today

The stock price of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) fell by over 8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) – an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics – fell by over 8% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to ADMA Biologics announcing that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Radius Health

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Radius Health. The company has an average price target of $23.6 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $18.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Tumors
pulse2.com

TCRR Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of TCR2 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TCRR) increased by over 1% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TCR2 Therapeutics – a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors – increased by over 1% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to TCR2 Therapeutics unveiling new programs and provided highlights from its emerging TRuC pipeline programs during its first virtual R&D Day.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Zymergen Stock Sank Today

Zymergen's lock-up period expires at a time when it's unsure about its products pipeline and target market. Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) stock sank on Tuesday, falling 12.6% as of 1 p.m. EDT as the stock's lock-up period expired. Notably, Zymergen shares had gained some ground in the past week but with today's drop, shares of the "biofacturing" start-up have cracked 20% in one month and 69% in the past three months.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed Higher This Week

Shares of the developmental-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) vaulted higher by a healthy 25% through Thursday's close this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biotech's shares broke their recent downward trend this week for two key reasons:. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still hasn't...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Tumbling Today

NRx revealed that Relief Therapeutics has initiated a lawsuit alleging breaches of their collaboration agreement. NRx plans to defend itself in the litigation and make counterclaims against Relief Therapeutics. Most importantly, NRx continues to pursue regulatory approvals for the COVID-19 drug Zyesami. What happened. Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) were...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

BioXcel revealed in an SEC filing that chief commercial officer William Kane resigned last week. The unexpected departure rattled investors, with the biotech stock falling more than 15%. BioXcel awaits an FDA approval for its lead pipeline candidate by January. What happened. Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) were sinking 15.2%...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why GrowGeneration Stock Got Smoked Today

Astute investors might have noticed something in the company's revised financial guidance. Hydroponics and indoor plant-growth products retailer GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) announced the termination of an acquisition agreement today along with updated guidance as a result. When investors did the math, its stock took a hit. As of 1:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, GrowGeneration shares were down about 11.4%, near the lows of the day.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

SYTA Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) – a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems – fell by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Siyata Mobile announcing its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
STOCKS
khn.org

Medicare Plans’ ‘Free’ Dental, Vision, Hearing Benefits Come at a Cost

When Teresa Nolan Barensfeld turned 65 last year, she quickly decided on a private Medicare Advantage plan to cover her health expenses. Barensfeld, a freelance editor from Chatham, New York, liked that it covered her medications, while her local hospitals and her primary care doctor were in the plan’s network. It also had a modest $31 monthly premium.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Motley Fool

Why Shiba Inu Skyrocketed to a New All-Time High Today

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) soared more than 60% to a record high above $0.00008 on Wednesday, furthering a staggering rally in the popular cryptocurrency's price in recent days. Shiba Inu is now the 11th most valuable cryptocurrency, with a total market value of more than $28 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Supporters of the so-called meme coin believe it's a worthy rival to Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), a controversial cryptocurrency that was created as a joke and went on to rocket in value.
STOCKS
NRVNews

New Sleep Apnea Options Available

LewisGale Medical Center is the first hospital in Southwest Virginia to offer a new breakthrough obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment option for those who cannot use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy. OSA affects 22 million Americans. When left untreated, OSA can cause vehicle and workplace accidents, worsening mood and...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Why Are Coca-Cola Shares Trading Higher Today?

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 16% year-on-year, to $10.04 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $9.75 billion. Unit case volume grew 6% in the quarter, resulting in volume ahead of 2019, driven by the ongoing recovery in markets as the coronavirus-related uncertainty is starting to decrease.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
64K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy