In a turn of events, the regularly scheduled Westport Fair in July was moved to October and a great time was had by all. Sure, it wasn't as big as the fair normally is, but it wasn't planned to be as extravagant. The people of Westport begged for the fair to return and the fair committee delivered. The carnival rides were among a few attractions missing, but again, that was all part of the plan.

WESTPORT, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO