Shrewsbury field hockey is all about learning and getting better, and this has been evident in games following a recent 6-0 loss to potent Andover. After the Andover game, however, the Colonials did not pout when they exited the field. Instead, Shrewsbury opted to learn from its mistakes and use the experience to better prepare for the remainder of the season.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO